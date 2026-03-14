Jarring Ivanka Trump Photos That Put Her Over-Filled Lips On Blast

For years, Ivanka Trump has been plagued by plastic surgery rumors, including persistent murmurs that she's had serious help achieving her overstuffed lips. This chatter has extended far beyond social media users, with multiple experts weighing in on whether Donald Trump's daughter has gone under the knife. "It is my belief that Ivanka has clearly had a rhinoplasty as there is a scar visible across the base of the nose," plastic surgeon Dan Marsh told Express in February 2017 while examining before and after snaps.

Among experts, one of the biggest rumors about Ivanka is that she's likely had work done on her nose, while others think she gets plenty of injections in her face to achieve her stunning look. In a video posted to his YouTube page in February 2025, Dr. Joel Kopelman compared older pics of Ivanka to more recent ones and agreed that she likely had work done on her nose (along with other procedures). "We know that she gets facial injections to her cheeks, likely also to her lips, and Botox," Kopelman said, while adding that the work was tastefully done. Other times, it isn't so subtle. Below, we've gathered multiple examples of times when Ivanka's pouty lips were just a bit out of control.