Jarring Ivanka Trump Photos That Put Her Over-Filled Lips On Blast
For years, Ivanka Trump has been plagued by plastic surgery rumors, including persistent murmurs that she's had serious help achieving her overstuffed lips. This chatter has extended far beyond social media users, with multiple experts weighing in on whether Donald Trump's daughter has gone under the knife. "It is my belief that Ivanka has clearly had a rhinoplasty as there is a scar visible across the base of the nose," plastic surgeon Dan Marsh told Express in February 2017 while examining before and after snaps.
Among experts, one of the biggest rumors about Ivanka is that she's likely had work done on her nose, while others think she gets plenty of injections in her face to achieve her stunning look. In a video posted to his YouTube page in February 2025, Dr. Joel Kopelman compared older pics of Ivanka to more recent ones and agreed that she likely had work done on her nose (along with other procedures). "We know that she gets facial injections to her cheeks, likely also to her lips, and Botox," Kopelman said, while adding that the work was tastefully done. Other times, it isn't so subtle. Below, we've gathered multiple examples of times when Ivanka's pouty lips were just a bit out of control.
At the inaugural parade in January 2025
It was a joyous time for the Trump family in January 2025 as they gathered to celebrate Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. Ivanka kept it classic with an emerald green skirt suit and a matching beret that hung slanted on her head. One snap of Ivanka waving to the crowd featured her rather puffy lips looking especially large as she flashed a half grin, further embellishing them. Ivanka's top lip seemed so big it nearly touched the bottom of her nose.
Testifying at her father's fraud case in November 2023
November 2023 was far from a celebratory affair for the family, as Donald Trump was embroiled in a fraud case brought against him by Attorney General Letitia James. Ivanka Trump testified at the trial and was dressed appropriately for the occasion, sporting a navy blue blazer that hugged her hips with a faux belt. Besides the formal attire, the former model looked ready for a photoshoot, with her lips looking pillowy (and possibly freshly filled). Despite the gravity of the day, Ivanka mustered up a smirk for the cameras outside the courthouse, showing just how plump her lips were on that occasion.
Enjoying Miami in February 2025
Ivanka Trump was spotted by photographers in February 2025 while out and about in her adoptive home of Miami. She rocked a blue skirt suit with a pair of large sunglasses that took up most of her face. Ivanka's face looked more tuned up than usual when she flashed a smile in one pic. While the lighting was weak, the angle of the photo adequately exposed Ivanka's duck-like lips, which seemed not only plump but also practically curled over.
Attending a tennis match in March 2024
When attending the Miami Open tournament in March 2024 with husband Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump flaunted her killer body in a yellow dress. The tight-fitting number clung to both her chest and hips, while Ivanka went heavy on the makeup with bronzer, rouge, and a thick coat of red lipstick. The bold color of her lips presented a stark contrast to the light-colored outfit, so her puffy smackers stood out more than usual. It appeared as if Ivanka had just a touch-up of filler before heading to the sporting event, which was even more evident when she opened her mouth.
At the World Cup draw in December 2024
Ivanka Trump wore a white dress with blue stripes and a surprisingly low neckline when she attended the FIFA Club World Cup Draw in December 2024. Accompanied by her son Theodore, Ivanka smiled for the cameras as her loosely curled hair flowed down the front of her chest. She appeared to have had work done on her face; there were noticeable creases on the top of her mouth when she awkwardly smiled, but no other visible lines. She likely got the works done at the salon that day, as Ivanka's bottom lip was so huge it seemed to fold over the top of her chin.
At a soccer playoff game in November 2025
Continuing to show her appreciation for all things soccer, Ivanka Trump went to the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC in November 2025. The former reality star kept it casual on this occasion, wearing a dark jean jacket over a black top. There were hints that she had recently undergone cosmetic procedures — Ivanka's cheeks were especially full, and her face was once again free of blemishes. Her lipstick was subtle, so it was especially easy to see how plump and puffy they were when she absent-mindedly pursed them.
On the Las Vegas red carpet in December 2023
In December 2023, Ivanka Trump walked the red carpet for the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel. Her blonde hair was parted to the side for the glitzy event, and she slathered on a heavy coating of crimson red lipstick. Ivanka grabbed her hip and emitted sass as she posed with the slightest hint of a smirk; perhaps she was trying to smile more broadly, but the chemicals in her face prevented her from doing so. Even without a toothy smile, people could certainly notice her mouth — between the lipstick and their possible filler, it looked like she was wearing red wax lips.