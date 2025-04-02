Ivanka Trump Exposes Her Killer Body In Risky Dress Melania Wouldn't Dare Wear
Ivanka Trump is known for her classic, timeless style, but she wowed in a seriously sexy dress on April 1 that probably had Melania Trump reminiscing about her modeling days. In an Instagram post shared by Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka showed off her svelte figure in a sleeveless knit gown with a plunging neckline and cut-outs along the waist. "Golden hour vibes before girls' night," she captioned. Brazilian internet personality Camila Coelho, who had seemingly joined Ivanka that evening, replied, "U looked stunning."
Ivanka's 'fit was quite a departure from the normally conservative look she dons and would have been completely inappropriate in the White House, especially during her father's first presidential term. However, it looks as if she's become more daring as of late now that she's distanced herself from politics. On March 9, she shared a snap of her wearing a black and silver dress with a low-cut bust and a criss-cross design across her chest. Meanwhile, the FLOTUS is relegated to wearing buttoned-up suits and dresses that show no hint of a décolletage, and Melania's distracting outfits as of late are just proof that she's in her IDGAF era.
Melania Trump is slowly morphing into Donald
Since entering the White House for the first time as FLOTUS in 2017, Melania Trump opted for feminine yet businesslike attire. Her outfits of choice were usually form-fitting sheaths that fell past her knees and a classic trench. "I style myself and choose what to wear based on what I feel good in," she told Elle back in 2016 during Donald Trump's campaign. However, these days, Melania's look has shifted to more menswear-inspired clothing. Early in March, she showed up at the Capitol in a brown three-piece Ralph Lauren suit and a black necktie. And, for her official White House portrait, Melania wore a black Dolce & Gabbana suit and posed behind a desk with her hands authoritatively placed on the table.
It appears that Melania is in her power suit era and is copying her husband's style. On February 22, the two twinned in matching black tuxedos and white button-down shirts at the National Governors Association dinner. The slight difference was that Donald had on a bowtie while the native Slovenian went without. With Melania's bad makeup fails and corporate attire, could it be that she wants to be one and the same with the former "Apprentice" star? Hopefully, the resemblance just ends with the 'fits and overload of bronzer — it would be just tragic if the FLOTUS copied Donald's hairstyle as well.