Ivanka Trump Exposes Her Killer Body In Risky Dress Melania Wouldn't Dare Wear

Ivanka Trump is known for her classic, timeless style, but she wowed in a seriously sexy dress on April 1 that probably had Melania Trump reminiscing about her modeling days. In an Instagram post shared by Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka showed off her svelte figure in a sleeveless knit gown with a plunging neckline and cut-outs along the waist. "Golden hour vibes before girls' night," she captioned. Brazilian internet personality Camila Coelho, who had seemingly joined Ivanka that evening, replied, "U looked stunning."

Ivanka's 'fit was quite a departure from the normally conservative look she dons and would have been completely inappropriate in the White House, especially during her father's first presidential term. However, it looks as if she's become more daring as of late now that she's distanced herself from politics. On March 9, she shared a snap of her wearing a black and silver dress with a low-cut bust and a criss-cross design across her chest. Meanwhile, the FLOTUS is relegated to wearing buttoned-up suits and dresses that show no hint of a décolletage, and Melania's distracting outfits as of late are just proof that she's in her IDGAF era.