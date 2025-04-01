Melania Trump's Distracting Leopard Outfit Is Tell-Tale Sign She's In Her IDGAF Era

Emerging from wherever the first lady likes to hide, Melania Trump donned an outfit more befitting of camouflage than courage to participate in her fifth International Women of Courage Awards ceremony. According to ABC News Melania was one of several world leaders who recognized women from around the globe, saying she is constantly inspired by "the women who are driven to speak out for justice, even though their voices are trembling." However, the outdated coat dress Melania often chooses to wear accidentally revealed that she might not really care (much like another one of Melania's controversial outfits).

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at the International Women of Courage Awards ceremony, says honorees "prove that love can inspire extraordinary valor." "Through their brave actions, they inspire us to embrace our own potential for change." https://t.co/fAoVeAgCha pic.twitter.com/bQcGW9ESt6 — ABC News (@ABC) April 1, 2025

During the speech, Melania stated, "Throughout my life, I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times." But her look is lacking exactly that — love. Not only does this coat dress really, truly feel like something she's worn before, but her hair and makeup are also a bold departure from recent images. Perhaps she got more work done. Perhaps she's found a better spray tan artist. Whatever the case may be, it feels Melania lacked the ability to put any effort into her appearance for an event that just so happened to celebrate other women (and falls under the umbrella of fulfilling her first lady duties, from which Melania has notoriously wanted to disappear).