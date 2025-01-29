Melania Trump's Outdated Outfits Are Just Embarrassing

During her initial tenure as First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump was known for having some controversial fashion moments. With her second go in the White House upon her, it will be interesting to see what Melania does with both her sense of fashion and her duties within the role — or if she'll mysteriously abandon her post again. Whereas the former model could look good in most anything, she does typically lean toward some outdated fashion trends. Her husband, President Donald Trump, has his fashion notoriously stuck in the past (the 1980s, to be specific), and it seems Melania might be stuck even farther behind.

After appearing on our worst dressed list for the inauguration ceremonies on January 20, Melania reminded the world that her outfits often send a message. Or at least try to keep her husband from easily being able to give her public kisses. From shoulder pads to coat dresses to impossibly ugly hats, here are just a few of Melania's outfits that should be left in the past where they belong.