Melania Trump's Outdated Outfits Are Just Embarrassing
During her initial tenure as First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump was known for having some controversial fashion moments. With her second go in the White House upon her, it will be interesting to see what Melania does with both her sense of fashion and her duties within the role — or if she'll mysteriously abandon her post again. Whereas the former model could look good in most anything, she does typically lean toward some outdated fashion trends. Her husband, President Donald Trump, has his fashion notoriously stuck in the past (the 1980s, to be specific), and it seems Melania might be stuck even farther behind.
After appearing on our worst dressed list for the inauguration ceremonies on January 20, Melania reminded the world that her outfits often send a message. Or at least try to keep her husband from easily being able to give her public kisses. From shoulder pads to coat dresses to impossibly ugly hats, here are just a few of Melania's outfits that should be left in the past where they belong.
Melania was not immune to the baby doll era
Back in 2005, while attending New York Fashion Week, Melania Trump, then known as Melania Knauss, was seen sporting some low rise Levi's Premium jeans and a floofy pink sheer top. Whereas the baby doll cut of the shirt was en vogue at the time, some of the other accessories were firmly stuck a few decades behind. The chunky gold chain cross necklace is both gaudy and a possible homage to the 1980s style popularized by pop icon Madonna. Although, judging by this picture, perhaps only the "Like a Virgin" singer could pull off this look. Even a smoldering model like Melania struggled to make this outfit cohesive.
While this isn't Melania's most inappropriate outfit, it still struggles to find a sense of place and time. Granted, the 2000s were notorious for mixing and matching from various eras, so it's hard to fault her. But, with some of the mid-2000s fashion becoming trendy again, let this outfit be a lesson. The baby doll cut is supposed to flare out and give the appearance of curvy hips, but low cut jeans (returning for better or for worse) extend the torso and erase any semblance of hips, making this look a bit cluttered and confusing.
Step away from the shoulder pads, Melania
Seen here arriving at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2012, Melania Trump might have taken the Gala a bit too literally. This sparkling white dress with its asymmetrical hemline has a lot of promise, but ultimately not the right balance of flair. The pointed shoulder pads being a possible hazard, once again, proves Melania's aggressively stuck in the 80s. Though we can forgive her some of the fashion mistakes of the time, her contour and bronzer are also a bit of a mishap, making it appear as if she took some notes from husband Donald Trump.
This is not one of Melania's most expensive outfits, but the glitz and glamor of the look still sparkle through. It's pretty easy to see what she was going for, however, this 'fit falls into the uncanny valley of trying to fit the tone of an event honoring great costuming, but also trying to play it safe. Should she have pushed the boundaries and camped it up just a bit more, this look could have really shone bright.
Melania refuses to change her stripes
When Donald Trump booked Madison Square Garden for a campaign rally, it was destined to be quite the show. Between baffling fumbles from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and Alina Habba's cheesy sparkly MAGA jacket, it was easy to let Melania Trump slide for her fashion choice that evening. However, when the first lady took the stage it was clear she was trying to send a message. Melania's bold fashion moment was a not-so-subtle nod to her willingness to stick to her stripes, and stick to her man.
Outside of the potential hidden meaning in the outfit, the zebra striped jacket dress is a familiar foible of Melania's — an homage to times past. Not only is the coat dress an emblem of bygone eras, emerging in the early 1900s when women's rights and style were changing in equal pace, it also, once again, was a staple of the 1980s. Notably, the coat dress was something Princess Diana made popular in the 80s and 90s with help from famous designer Catherine Walker. However, Melania pairing this style with an animal-inspired pattern really dates the overall look instead of elevates it, making this zebra print fit feel more like a "Real Housewives" dress instead of something royalty would wear.
Melania was looking for the Mayflower in this funeral ensemble
While attending the funeral for President Jimmy Carter, Melania Trump wore quite the statement piece. Skipping the 1980s entirely, it seemed she was headed back to the 1680s. The black gown was a modest shape, a bit baggy compared to most of what Melania usually wears, and with the hemline hitting her shins, the length was also a bit longer, creating a silhouette fit for a pilgrim. Those wide, white lapels also gave the appearance that the first lady was about to arrive at the first Thanksgiving instead of a day of mourning.
When it comes to the Carter family, Melania has made some interesting fashion choices for their funerals. In fact, the piece Melania wore to Rosalynn Carter's funeral turned heads for all the wrong reasons, because it was an impolite fashion faux pas. She wore a gray tweed coat over a dress that certainly showed off more leg than this judge's robes ensemble. Perhaps she learned her lesson after Rosalynn's funeral and wanted to wear a more appropriate outfit, however this might have been a bit of an overcorrection.
Melania has channeled her inner 1940s villain
To commemorate husband Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration, Melania Trump chose to recycle a bizarre fashion accessory — a hat akin to something Jim Carrey's character would wear in "The Mask." The wide-brimmed hat crafted by designer Eric Javits proved quite the obstacle for Donald to overcome when he tried to give his wife a peck on the cheek (perhaps a main reason why she chose the piece). However, the hat paired with the over-the-top suit jacket top gave Melania the appearance of someone working for Al Capone in the 1940s.
Not for nothing, as bold of a statement as this look is giving, the previous model certainly nailed the attitude to match it. Her face still shone out from under the brim (what we could see of it anyway) and her stern demeanor was certainly not one to mess with. With a set jaw and braced shoulders, Melania appeared ready to step into her second term as first lady. It will be a delight to see what else she packed into her closets for those four years.