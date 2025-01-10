Melania Trump Can't Escape Fashion Police At Carter Funeral & The Internet Is Ready To Arrest

Not one to shy away from a controversial fashion moment, first lady Melania Trump once again outdid herself while attending the funeral for the late President Jimmy Carter. When it comes to the Carter family, Melania has a penchant for throwing some strange shade their way. First, there was the head-turning attire Melania wore to Rosalynn Carter's funeral. Then there was the fact that Melania smiled while on her way to pay her respects to President Carter's casket on January 8. But the outfit she ultimately wore to the 39th president's funeral on January 9 really had people in a tizzy.

Donning a somber black dress reminiscent of a graduation gown, the giant white lapels were a jarring fashion statement. Careening out and away from her, it was giving more "Madeline" than funeral, and the internet took note. One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Melania was going for the Pennsylvania Amish look today as she scowled and pretended to listen." (We'll take a scowl over a strange, self-serving smirk any day.) However, when it comes to Melania, it's often hard to know if she's trying to course correct or throwing a temper tantrum with her fashion pick.