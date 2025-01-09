Melania Trump's Weird Smile At Carter Funeral Accidentally Confirms She's Just Like Donald
While several former presidents and current politicians descended upon the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to the late 39th American president Jimmy Carter, many had a somber air about them. The same cannot be said for incoming President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. As the couple entered Capitol Hill on January 8 for what should have been a heavy moment, Melania couldn't seem to wipe the smile from her face. Wading through the press to arrive at the viewing chambers, the "Art of the Deal" author was busy answering questions while Melania pasted a truly bizarre smirk on her features.
This isn't the first time Melania has thrown some possible shade toward the Carter family. In fact, Melania didn't even wear black to Rosalynn Carter's funeral, a move that could have been seen as offensive. However, upon making it into the rotunda to silently pay their respects, both Melania and Donald put their egos aside and stood stoically for a moment of silence. After a beat, Donald decided it was time to go and awkwardly ushered himself and his wife out. For his part, the incoming president is letting his ego show, especially when it comes to paying respects to Jimmy Carter.
Donald Trump's complicated feelings for Jimmy Carter
While arriving at Capitol Hill to view Jimmy Carter's casket, Donald Trump was also busy boosting his own ego. With his wife and her strange smile at his side, he was all too eager to answer questions from reporters. When one shouted out to him, "How does it feel to be back in the U.S. Capitol, Mr. President?" The answer "The Apprentice" host shot back was, "It feels great," which is quite the strange response considering the morbid reason for his visit.
During his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald himself often took aim at the legacy Carter left behind — especially when it comes to the Panama Canal. Carter returned control of the canal to its home country while he was president in 1977, something that Donald has mentioned he would like to undo. However, he was able to keep his composure and attend Carter's funeral on January 9 with no major slip-ups or shade and Melania Trump was able to forgo any inappropriate outfits for the funeral as well. Although, it does appear both were able to bring their strange smiles to the occasion.