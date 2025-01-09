Melania Trump's Weird Smile At Carter Funeral Accidentally Confirms She's Just Like Donald

While several former presidents and current politicians descended upon the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to the late 39th American president Jimmy Carter, many had a somber air about them. The same cannot be said for incoming President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. As the couple entered Capitol Hill on January 8 for what should have been a heavy moment, Melania couldn't seem to wipe the smile from her face. Wading through the press to arrive at the viewing chambers, the "Art of the Deal" author was busy answering questions while Melania pasted a truly bizarre smirk on her features.

This isn't the first time Melania has thrown some possible shade toward the Carter family. In fact, Melania didn't even wear black to Rosalynn Carter's funeral, a move that could have been seen as offensive. However, upon making it into the rotunda to silently pay their respects, both Melania and Donald put their egos aside and stood stoically for a moment of silence. After a beat, Donald decided it was time to go and awkwardly ushered himself and his wife out. For his part, the incoming president is letting his ego show, especially when it comes to paying respects to Jimmy Carter.