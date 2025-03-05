Melania Trump's Ill-Placed Accessory At 2025 Joint Address Proves She Has All But Given Up
Donald Trump is not even two months into his second term as president of the United States, but his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, already seems over it. And while there are numerous examples, her fashion choices seem to be relaying that message the loudest. While Melania spent much of Donald's first term flexing her fashion knowledge through her gorgeous, stately wardrobe, she hasn't been nearly as glossy the second go around. Weeks after Melania made the list of the worst-dressed attendees at Donald's inauguration, she's shown up to his first congressional address in another frumpy 'fit.
As you can see, Melania donned a basic gray suit, which swapped out pants for a fitted pencil skirt. Not exactly exciting, but it's legions less forgettable than the all-black number she wore to the inauguration. However, her accessories seem to suggest that she's not willing to put in as much effort as she did during Donald's previous term. To close off the look, she wore a long, matching scarf tucked inside a thin black belt. Given the historical significance of a president's first address to Congress as a way to expound on his policies, one would think Melania would have wanted to shine a little brighter. And yet ...
Of course, the first lady's outfit isn't the only indicator that she may be over it all.
Is Melania Trump living in the White House?
The narrative that Melania Trump's heart may not be in Donald Trump's political career anymore has been crafted for years, sometimes by her own hand (whether or not that's what she wanted). Between the lack of public affection between the couple to her rare appearances during her husband's re-election campaign, it's been clear that, at the very least, supporting Donald's second term wasn't always her priority. Like most events that Melania attends, her husband's address to Congress is the latest venue to unearth possible tension between them. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out, the first lady struggled to produce a genuine smile when Donald was introduced ahead of the speech.
Melania Trump doesn't look too enthused when Donald Trump entered the House chamber for his joint session address of Congress.
She looks miserable.
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 5, 2025
Plus, one strange thing that some people ignore about Melania is the fact that she's still not living in the White House full-time. Even stranger? She's not shying away from it. "[Donald and Melania] both live at Mar-a-Lago and have quarters in the White House," shared a source with People in January 2025. "But she leads her own life and joins him when appropriate in either place." Apparently, Melania doesn't think this news "should come as a surprise" to folks because she's not "traditional," according to a second source. "She will never be a traditional first lady. That isn't who she is," the insider dished. Also? Shooting her new Prime documentary is apparently taking up much of her time (and probably all of her best fashion, too). "Melania has been busy shooting her documentary and that has taken place in several locations, including the White House," shared the insider.
Hmm. We wonder if any of Melania's inappropriate outfits will make an appearance.