Melania Trump's Ill-Placed Accessory At 2025 Joint Address Proves She Has All But Given Up

Donald Trump is not even two months into his second term as president of the United States, but his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, already seems over it. And while there are numerous examples, her fashion choices seem to be relaying that message the loudest. While Melania spent much of Donald's first term flexing her fashion knowledge through her gorgeous, stately wardrobe, she hasn't been nearly as glossy the second go around. Weeks after Melania made the list of the worst-dressed attendees at Donald's inauguration, she's shown up to his first congressional address in another frumpy 'fit.

As you can see, Melania donned a basic gray suit, which swapped out pants for a fitted pencil skirt. Not exactly exciting, but it's legions less forgettable than the all-black number she wore to the inauguration. However, her accessories seem to suggest that she's not willing to put in as much effort as she did during Donald's previous term. To close off the look, she wore a long, matching scarf tucked inside a thin black belt. Given the historical significance of a president's first address to Congress as a way to expound on his policies, one would think Melania would have wanted to shine a little brighter. And yet ...

Of course, the first lady's outfit isn't the only indicator that she may be over it all.