Strange Things About Melania Trump Everyone Ignores

Donald Trump is surrounded by lackeys and cronies, pandering to his ego and every whim. He goes through bromances like cans of hairspray, tossing them aside when they're all used up. Melania Trump, though? Not so much. She's more of a lone wolf. But then, things tend to not work out so well for Melania and her friendships.

Her last known buddy was Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. They were BFFs for 15 years, and she even worked for the Trump administration. However, things took a dramatic nosedive, resulting in Melania's ex-best friend penning a tea-spilling tell-all, "Melania and Me." It turns out that not surprisingly, perhaps, the two fell out over money, something that is clearly close to the entire Trump family's heart. Although, according to Wolkoff, it wasn't just money that Melania drained her of; it was also her spirit and soul, sucking her dry like an emotional vampire. "My relationship with Melania bankrupted me. Not just financially, but emotionally, psychologically, physically — she bankrupted me to the core," Wolkoff told The Times in January 2021.

It appears Melania won't be crying into her Cornflakes over the lost friendship, though. According to People, she couldn't care less about personal relationships; she's laser-focused on one person and one person only. And, spoiler alert! It's not Donald. "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," a source told the magazine in March 2023. "She has always put him first. She is a good mother."