Donald Trump is no stranger to making news for all the wrong reasons, but he's not the only Trump who's been endlessly scrutinized. It seems that anyone who's ever dealt with the 47th president is immediately pulled into the spotlight –- even Trump's kids can't escape the rumor mill. That being said, one of the people who continues to garner the most interest is Melania Trump.

She's been called "enigmatic" by the BBC and has fascinated supporters and critics alike from the moment Trump first ran for president back in 2016. Not one to embrace convention, she's always done things her way, admitting in her 2024 memoir, "Melania" (via Fox News), "I embrace my individuality and confidently walk my own path." That, in turn, has only served to further fan the flames of speculation.

Rumors about Donald Trump's marriage have run rampant for years and so have (false) stories about Melania herself. From her looks to her alleged obsession with money and all the supposed reasons Melania stepped back from the spotlight following her husband's first term in office, folks simply can't stop talking about Mrs. Trump. Here are all of the biggest rumors about Melania Trump to date.