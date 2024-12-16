The Absolute Weirdest Things About Melania And Barron Trump's Relationship

While Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump might be known for always being at Donald Trump's side, Barron Trump is known to be a certified mama's boy. The youngest Trump has a special relationship with Melania Trump, and we can't help but think that it might verge on being very weird. The two have been notoriously inseparable, with Melania doing everything she can to shield her son from the public's eye as he grew up. But that doesn't mean that we haven't seen glimpses of all the weirdness that goes on out of sight.

As the only child that Melania has had with Donald, it's not hard to see why Barron and his mom have a special relationship. Born into an already spotlight-hungry family in 2006, he came under even more scrutiny when Donald announced his first presidential campaign in 2015. At the time, Barron was only 9 years old. Melania has since mostly kept him out of the political spotlight, though with Barron turning 18 in 2024 and allegedly advising his dad on some of his podcast appearances, who knows what the future will bring. And while it makes sense for a mother to protect her son from the 24-hour scrutiny that Donald gets, there is a cone of silence around Barron. Whether unintentional or by design, it adds to the list of weird things we have noticed about their relationship.