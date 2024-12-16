The Absolute Weirdest Things About Melania And Barron Trump's Relationship
While Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump might be known for always being at Donald Trump's side, Barron Trump is known to be a certified mama's boy. The youngest Trump has a special relationship with Melania Trump, and we can't help but think that it might verge on being very weird. The two have been notoriously inseparable, with Melania doing everything she can to shield her son from the public's eye as he grew up. But that doesn't mean that we haven't seen glimpses of all the weirdness that goes on out of sight.
As the only child that Melania has had with Donald, it's not hard to see why Barron and his mom have a special relationship. Born into an already spotlight-hungry family in 2006, he came under even more scrutiny when Donald announced his first presidential campaign in 2015. At the time, Barron was only 9 years old. Melania has since mostly kept him out of the political spotlight, though with Barron turning 18 in 2024 and allegedly advising his dad on some of his podcast appearances, who knows what the future will bring. And while it makes sense for a mother to protect her son from the 24-hour scrutiny that Donald gets, there is a cone of silence around Barron. Whether unintentional or by design, it adds to the list of weird things we have noticed about their relationship.
Barron had Melania's Slovenian accent when he was young
It's always adorable when kids pick up their parents' traits, but we can't help but feel like it's a little weird that a young Barron Trump managed to acquire his mother's Slovenian accent. A resurfaced video clip from CNN's "Larry King Live" shows a young Barron in his dad's office bouncing around as he plays with a small suitcase, saying, "I like, I like my suitcase! I have to go to school now?" It is very cute, but it's hard not to notice that Barron has an almost syllable-perfect copy of Melania's Slovenian accent. In the subsequent interview, when King asks Melania about it, she replies, "He does. He spend most of the time with me, so ..." When King asks Donald what he thinks of it, he is supportive, saying, "I think it's great. Anything he does is fine with me."
The weirdness comes into question when we think about how much time Barron would have to spend with only Melania to pick up her accent. Though he was only 4 years old at the time, we have to think that there would have been enough non-Slovenian-accented people in his life to round out Barron's English. After all, Donald could have sat down with him and taught Barron some of his own weird pronunciations, maybe "yuge" or "chyna." Again, we're not judging, but we can't deny that it's giving off the vibe that Barron didn't get out too much. We remain impressed despite the weirdness, as Melania also revealed that Barron apparently speaks three different languages, with Donald chiming in to call his son "a smart one." Can't argue with that.
They kept living together after Barron went to college
Barron Trump is all grown up, and when he headed off to college at NYU in 2024, he decided to live in an off-campus residence in his very first year. It's just that the home happens to be Trump Tower. With Melania Trump. People reported that the inseparable mother and son became full-fledged roommates, with Barron commuting from Midtown to campus. Melania told Fox News in an interview, "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that."
It continues the proud tradition of Melania following Barron from school to school to school, with a source telling People as much, saying, "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school." After all, she waited for his school year to end before moving with him into the White House in 2017. Then, after losing the 2020 election, the Trumps moved down to Florida, where Barron finished his high school education at Oxbridge Academy. And now they're back in New York, with CNN reporting that Melania will likely not be residing at the White House with her husband full time, choosing Barron over Donald again. Weird, you would think anyone would kill for a second shot at living in the most famous house in America. But then again, Barron always comes first for Melania.
Melania stopped Barron from his first big political moment
Melania Trump may have tipped her hand as to whether or not she wants Barron Trump to follow his father into politics. According to People, in 2024, Barron and several of his family members were given the honor of being chosen as delegates to represent the state of Florida at the Republican National Convention. The largely ceremonial role would have been Barron's largest step into the political arena, with him traveling to Milwaukee to cast his vote for his father to be the Republican nominee for president. In so many ways, the stars were aligned for Barron to take his place alongside the other members of the Trump political dynasty. But they forgot about Melania.
In a statement to People, the Office of Melania Trump said, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments." The weird part is that literally the rest of the Trump family was selected as delegates, with Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, and even Kimberly Guilfoyle, who may or may not still be engaged to Don Jr., attending to coronate Donald. With the statement coming from Melania's office, we can't help but feel like the mom really wants to make sure that everyone knows that she and Barron have a much different relationship with the Trump family. And also, that maybe she doesn't want Barron tied to the Trump family politics.
Melania has reportedly banned Barron from social media
According to the Daily Mail, Melania Trump's protective nature extends into the digital realm as well. The rumor is that she has forbidden, and worked hard, to make sure Barron doesn't appear in any social media posts. This tracks because Barron cannot be found on Facebook, Instagram, or X, formerly known as Twitter. It also further underscores how Melania weirdly allows us to see what she wants of Barron, with her being one of the only people allowed to post candid pictures of him — like the Instagram proof that the tall boy cast his first vote for his father, which should quiet some of Barron's classmates spilling about his political views.
But it's not just social media. In the same article, the Daily Mail reported that Barron was not mentioned a single time in his high school academy's yearbook. A reported friend of Barron's underlined the Trumps' desire for secrecy, saying, "He was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances. I don't think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates." The secrecy extended beyond the students as well, with the Daily Mail reporting that all of the faculty at the school were required to sign non-disclosure agreements. And while we're sure Melania would love to believe Barron is completely off of socials, we can't help but believe that he might have a burner account or finsta out there somewhere.
Melania reportedly tried to hide Donald's scandals from Barron
It's hard to imagine what it would be like to find out that your father may have cheated on your mom with a porn star, and Melania Trump did her best to make sure Barron Trump never had to make that weird mental leap. According to the Daily Mail, while Donald Trump was on trial for his hush-money cover-up of his relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels, Melania did everything she could to make sure Barron didn't know about it. But as the televised trial took over national headlines, Melania reportedly was finding it difficult to keep the strange news from her son.
In another weird twist, Melania subtly said how she really feels about her husband, with the Daily Mail reporting that she believed the accusations of the affair to be Donald's problem to deal with. Apparently, she was only concerned with keeping Barron away from it. However, that became harder after a press conference in which Donald used Barron as an emotional weapon against a judge's decision in the case. Stephanie Grisham, a former top aide to Melania, said of the situation, "[Donald] talked about missing Barron's graduation to the cameras and then again on Truth Social because it caused a lot of coverage about that and it's just not something [Melania] would have liked."
While the fidelity of his parents' marriage was off the table for Barron to know about, there was one area that Melania wanted to make sure her son was on equal footing with the other Trumps, and that was financially — the ever-protective mother reportedly renegotiated her mysterious prenup after Donald won the 2016 election to make sure that Barron would get the same treatment as his siblings from Donald's previous marriages.