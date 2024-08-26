How Many Languages Does Barron Trump Speak? We Sorted Out The Gossip

A throwback video of a young Barron Trump circulating all over social media has gotten everyone talking! As evidenced by the footage from a past "Larry King Live" episode, a four-year-old Barron was overheard speaking with a Slovenian accent. "Hi, Larry," the precocious boy said, addressing the television host. "I like my suitcase," he squealed as he jumped around his father's office. "I have to go to school now?" he later asked his mother, Melania Trump, to which his mother replied, "Yeah, you will have lunch, and then you go to school."

But does Barron actually speak Slovenian? As you may recall, Melania moved from Slovenia to the United States in 1996 to pursue a career in modeling. From model to first lady and beyond! In 2016, the future first lady told People that she was teaching Barron both English and Slovenian at home. She also said that Barron often spoke with his maternal grandmother over the phone in their native tongue. Still, Melania was adamant that she wholeheartedly agreed with her husband when it came to his stance on foreign languages. "My opinion is that more languages you speak, better it is, but, but when you come to America, you speak English," she maintained. Be that as it may, reporter and biographer Mary Jordan reported in "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump" that "Trump has complained to others that he has no idea what they are saying." Awkward.