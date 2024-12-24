Embarrassing Hair & Makeup Habits We're Begging Trump To Stop In 2025

Donald Trump has given us some very memorable hair and makeup looks over the years, and they've certainly gotten us all talking. Even so, here's hoping he leaves some of them behind in 2025. If not for his own glow-up, then certainly for our eyes.

We'll start with his signature tan. Trump had one of his worst fake tan fails yet at a Pennsylvania event in September 2024. The issue at hand? Well, his hands. As pics from the event showed, Trump's hands were noticeably lighter than the color of his face. While we're not exactly into the tan in general (more on that in a sec), here's hoping that as one of his New Year resolutions, Trump will extend his tan beyond his face and to his hands, too.

Of course, it bears mentioning that there have been a number of instances where Trump's tan wasn't particularly even on his face, either. For starters, there was his bizarre orange tan fail amid his trial in May 2024, where it looked as though he'd wiped it off around his eye and forehead area. Plus, Nicki Swift's very own in-house makeup artist also pointed out the dead giveaway of Trump's fake tan a few weeks prior to his Pennsylvania flop, noting that the skin around his eyes remained super light while the rest of his face was not. The MUA's suggestion? If Trump isn't keen on tanning around his eyes (understandable and even advisable), he could always even things out with makeup in that particular area. We can dream!