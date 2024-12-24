Embarrassing Hair & Makeup Habits We're Begging Trump To Stop In 2025
Donald Trump has given us some very memorable hair and makeup looks over the years, and they've certainly gotten us all talking. Even so, here's hoping he leaves some of them behind in 2025. If not for his own glow-up, then certainly for our eyes.
We'll start with his signature tan. Trump had one of his worst fake tan fails yet at a Pennsylvania event in September 2024. The issue at hand? Well, his hands. As pics from the event showed, Trump's hands were noticeably lighter than the color of his face. While we're not exactly into the tan in general (more on that in a sec), here's hoping that as one of his New Year resolutions, Trump will extend his tan beyond his face and to his hands, too.
Of course, it bears mentioning that there have been a number of instances where Trump's tan wasn't particularly even on his face, either. For starters, there was his bizarre orange tan fail amid his trial in May 2024, where it looked as though he'd wiped it off around his eye and forehead area. Plus, Nicki Swift's very own in-house makeup artist also pointed out the dead giveaway of Trump's fake tan a few weeks prior to his Pennsylvania flop, noting that the skin around his eyes remained super light while the rest of his face was not. The MUA's suggestion? If Trump isn't keen on tanning around his eyes (understandable and even advisable), he could always even things out with makeup in that particular area. We can dream!
We're hoping Donald will scale back on the tan and bronzer
If hoping Donald Trump evens out his tan is a stretch, we may be kidding ourselves thinking that he may decide to nix the orange (ahem, golden) glow altogether. Anything is possible though, right?
We've taken a makeup wipe to Trump's tan to give him his natural color back (digitally, of course), and we've got to say that sans the orange tint, whether spray tan or bronzer, he actually looks way younger. Plus, there have been a few times when Trump didn't wear makeup and looked different — in a good way — so it's not entirely unthinkable that he may try it again in 2025 and beyond. However, there's also a deeper reason why he may want to tone it down a touch.
Some may remember that ahead of the election, a photographer shared how Trump's bronzer seemed to unlock his true psyche. Specifically, in the since-deleted Instagram Stories highlights, Emily Keegin painstakingly connected Trump's bronzer and fake tan to his insecurities and mused that his decision to ramp it up towards the election could be a sign of his concerns that he wouldn't win the presidency. Well, he did. So, with that in mind, if his tan was linked to pre-election anxieties, maybe we shouldn't rule out the possibility of a tan-free 2025. Of course, there's also the possibility that Trump may associate his success with his tan (as is the case with his hair, but more on that later). In that case, we may be doomed to keep seeing it for the foreseeable future.
Here's hoping Donald Trump leaves his makeup to the pros
If Donald Trump does decide to stick with spray tan and bronzer as he goes into his second presidency, one can only hope that he'll enlist professionals to help him with it. After all, ICYMI, professionals have spoken about his decision to DIY.
Speaking to Racked a few months ahead of the 2016 elections, Kriss Soterion-Blevens confirmed that Trump preferred not to have professionals work on him. "Donald Trump does his own hair and makeup. He usually comes ready," she said. Soterion-Blevens chalked that up to his personal preference and self-expression. However, other makeup artists haven't been quite as diplomatic.
In an interview with The Washington Post, recounting his experience working behind the scenes at the 2016 Republican National Convention, makeup artist Jason Kelly reiterated that Trump arrived with his own makeup done. He thought the then-candidate's belief that he looked good was a little on the delulu side. "When I see him, I see a line of oxidized bronzer around his hairline. The application is like a kindergartner did it," Kelly said, adding for anyone else confused that bronzer is meant to contour, not cover the entire face. Kelly also went on to say that Trump's poor application was the real reason his skin was so orange.
It's entirely normal for a president or presidential candidate to have some makeup on — after all, the world's cameras are on Trump whenever he steps out of the house. Even so, we're holding thumbs that for his second and final term as president, he'll hand over the reins. Well, makeup brushes, anyway.
We'd also love to see less of Donald Trump's concealer lips
Donald Trump committed the ultimate makeup sin for his Dr. Phil interview in August 2024 when he opted to try concealer lips. On the off chance that you've forgotten, once upon a time in the early aughts, concealer lips were a major beauty trend. Nude lipsticks and glosses paved the way for beauty lovers to put actual concealer on their lips in a bid to get them as light as possible ... and in 2024, Trump seemed to want to be part of said trend's return.
Granted, there is a possibility that Trump didn't actually apply any concealer, or even a nude lippy, but that his excessive bronzer made it appear as though he had. After all, it's pretty clear "The Apprentice" star's makeup is several shades darker than his actual skin tone, so we wouldn't rule it out that that was why they stood out so much (though that tell-tale harsh line between his inner and outer lip spotted while he was speaking makes us question even that). Trump might have been able to offset the effect by putting on some tinted lip balm. However, an even easier fix would have been to go easier on the bronzer.
We refer to Jason Kelly's comments on Trump's diehard commitment to the product to The Washington Post once more: "Bronzer shouldn't be applied from forehead to chin."
Donald Trump had a few hair mishaps in 2024
Drawing back on what Kriss Soterion-Blevens told Racked about doing his own glam, it is worth mentioning that there's merit in Donald Trump's instantly recognizable coiffure. Even with all the teasing he's endured for it over the years, as Soterion-Blevens pointed out, "He has a signature look he carries with him that is his look, and that's far better than changing it up all the time." In light of that, it was incredibly jarring for a lot of people when during his 2024 hush money trial, said 'do slipped on a number of occasions.
From day two of the trial, Trump's hair had many believing he was exhausted and under immense pressure. Not everyone was sympathetic, though. On the contrary, Trump's uncharacteristically disheveled hair gave his haters fuel — and by the time he gave a press conference regarding his guilty verdict, it seemed as though he'd given up trying to maintain his iconic hairstyle.
In the months following the trial, we've seen a return to the style we've all grown accustomed to over the years, whether we've liked it or not. We can't believe we're saying this, but here's hoping he maintains it throughout his second presidency. Who knew the saying "better the devil you know" could be so easily applied to Trump's tresses?
Trump has already joked about one combover gone wrong
Overlooking all his makeup fails leading up to 2025, Donald Trump has joked that there's at least one fail he'd like to avoid, going further. That'd be a disastrous combover he sported at a July 2024 rally in Michigan, which he himself addressed and made fun of.
Trump drew attention to his hair while mid-speech. "See the screen up there of me? That's very severe, that combover ... that's a severe sucker. What's with that one?" he said (via X). Trump went on to joke that it looked just fine on the other side, posing animatedly for everyone to see, before playfully apologizing that anyone had to witness his hair fail. "I apologize. Man!" he quipped. Trump then made another reference to just how memorably awful he believed the bad side of the combover looked, referring to it as "a work of art."
Donald Trump roasts himself for his "severe comb-over" 🤣
"I looked up there I said 'WOW'— look at that, wow. That's like a work of art" pic.twitter.com/3RegJ7ZbCb
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2024
Trump may take extra care to check his combover from all sides going forward, but we certainly don't see him ditching the 'do. For starters, like we said, it's become synonymous with him. However, Seth Rogen also revealed in the "Stormy" documentary that he'd asked Stormy Daniels if she knew the reasoning behind his enduring hairstyle and that Trump had a very superstitious rationale for it. "He said to her that he had had a dream like 'Samson and Delilah,' and that he felt as though his power rested in his hair, and that if he lost it he would lose his power and stature, and that's why even though he knows it's ridiculous ... to him, that is preferable to cutting it off," Rogen chuckled. Well, that's that then! At the very least, we're hoping for subtler spray tans.