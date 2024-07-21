Trump Accidentally Confirms He's Obsessed With His Hair While Showing Off Disastrous Comb Over

Donald Trump proved he has another obsession aside from height and weight on July 20. The presidential hopeful was addressing the adoring crowd at a rally in Grand Falls, Michigan, when he went off topic — well for most people — and started raving about his utterly disastrous combover.

"See the screen up there of me? That's very severe that combover. That's a severe sucker," Trump mused. "What's with that one? It looks OK from the other side. But that is very severe. I apologize. Man. I looked up there and said, 'Whoa. Look at that.' Wow, that's like a work of art," he continued to rapturous applause and screams.

Trump brings the comb-over comedy. "I looked up there I said 'WOW!' Look at that, wow. That's like a work of art." pic.twitter.com/9ev7NGr6P3 — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 21, 2024

Not surprisingly, social media was firmly divided with their praise/scorn. "I love a person who can poke fun at themselves. It says a lot about their character," one commenter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Loved that Trump hilarious moment. Self-deprecating humor is so damn appealing," opined another. "You..you remember when..Jimmy Fallon rubbed Donald's hair ..and the whole world got a good long look at his bald head and stupid comb over?..remember?" a third sniped. "The ultimate incognito dissonance: How would Donald Trump feel if his fist-pumping photo also included tousled hair from Secret Service actions that revealed his enormous bald spot (see video for reference)? He wants the fist pump but does not want the baldness. Whatever to do?" asked a fourth.