Trump Accidentally Confirms He's Obsessed With His Hair While Showing Off Disastrous Comb Over
Donald Trump proved he has another obsession aside from height and weight on July 20. The presidential hopeful was addressing the adoring crowd at a rally in Grand Falls, Michigan, when he went off topic — well for most people — and started raving about his utterly disastrous combover.
"See the screen up there of me? That's very severe that combover. That's a severe sucker," Trump mused. "What's with that one? It looks OK from the other side. But that is very severe. I apologize. Man. I looked up there and said, 'Whoa. Look at that.' Wow, that's like a work of art," he continued to rapturous applause and screams.
Trump brings the comb-over comedy.
"I looked up there I said 'WOW!' Look at that, wow. That's like a work of art." pic.twitter.com/9ev7NGr6P3
— Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 21, 2024
Not surprisingly, social media was firmly divided with their praise/scorn. "I love a person who can poke fun at themselves. It says a lot about their character," one commenter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Loved that Trump hilarious moment. Self-deprecating humor is so damn appealing," opined another. "You..you remember when..Jimmy Fallon rubbed Donald's hair ..and the whole world got a good long look at his bald head and stupid comb over?..remember?" a third sniped. "The ultimate incognito dissonance: How would Donald Trump feel if his fist-pumping photo also included tousled hair from Secret Service actions that revealed his enormous bald spot (see video for reference)? He wants the fist pump but does not want the baldness. Whatever to do?" asked a fourth.
Trump's disappearing combover
One of the highlights of 2024's first presidential debate was the battle between Joe Biden and Donald Trump's tragic hair. The amount of hairspray the senior citizens used was enough to cause irreparable environmental damage. Although, Trump would beg to differ. "Hairspray's not like it used to be. It used to be real good," he said at a Charlson campaign rally in May 2016. "Today, you put the hairspray on; it's good for 12 minutes, right? So if I take hairspray and I spray it in my apartment, which is all sealed, you're telling me that affects the ozone layer?"
After years of valiant battle, 45's coif appears to finally be giving up the fight. Trump's hair has started to flop, and now he's in his 70s, there's no way back from here — aside from a transplant or wig. Still, whatever the future holds, Trump will likely never throw in the comb and go bald.
The documentary "Stormy" featured an interview between Seth Rogen and Ellen DeGeneres in which he recalled a conversation he had with Stormy Daniels. "We were like, 'What's up with the hair?' And she was like, 'Oh, I asked him about the hair,'" Rogen revealed. "He said to her that he had had a dream like, Samson and Delilah and that he, like, felt as though his power, like, rested in his hair, and that if he lost it, he would lose his, like, power and his stature."