Photographer Says Donald Trump's Bronzer Disaster Unlocks His True Psyche

Donald Trump has long been taunted for his orange-looking skin, and even one of his former aides has said he wears makeup. However, it's pretty clear that the amount of bronzer the three-time presidential candidate wears has changed over time — and as photographer Emily Keegin mused on Instagram, that may have something to do with his confidence levels.

In a series of Instagram Stories saved to a highlight titled "Bronze," Keegin painstakingly compared pictures of Trump over the years, pointing out that he hasn't always been quite as orange as he is today. In particular, the photographer noted that it seemed to be around the time of elections that his hue deepened significantly. Keegin then pointed out that the beginnings of Trump's signature orange lewk lay in the early aughts. It was during that time that Trump became the star of "The Apprentice." That said, it was also during that period that on-camera practices like fake tan became more mainstream, as a way to mimic that on-camera look IRL. Keegin then mused that Trump's habit of overdoing his makeup was likely linked to his insecurities ... and that's where her commentary took a very interesting turn.

"The presence of an exaggerated mask implies an ego in utter despair, desperately trying to hide and overcompensate for perceived weaknesses," she wrote. In light of that, she concluded that since his skin post-Madison Square Garden rally was darker than ever (and even had some saying he picked the wrong Halloween costume), "Looking at this picture, I can say with absolute certainty, Trump thinks he's losing." As an aside, this would be the point where a mic is dropped. That said, there's certainly a possibility Keegin was on to something there.