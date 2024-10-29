Melania Trump's Fox & Friends Interview Outfit Sends Subtle Signal About Her Happiness
Melania Trump's appearance on "Fox & Friends" October 29 was supposed to be part of the press tour for her memoir "Melania," but we found ourselves distracted by her curious choice of outfit for the interview: A somber gray and white pinstripe jumpsuit. If anything, it looked like Trump was ready to go to the big house instead of the White House.
Eagle-eyed followers on Twitter believe Melania's look is Ralph Lauren's Adrien Chalk-Stripe Flannel Jumpsuit. The item is no longer available on RL's website, so it's possible it was discontinued or sold out thanks to the "Fox & Friends" appearance.
While taking audience questions, the former first lady was pleasant and full of smiles, but we can't help wonder if there's something darker lying beneath the surface. Especially considering that one of Melania Trump's most inappropriate outfits was when she wore gray to a funeral, she might be projecting more than she bargained for with this look. Plus, Trump has notoriously chosen outfits that allow her to communicate her feelings without having to speak.
Melania is rumored to send signals via fashion
When Melania Trump wore the unforgettable "I don't care, do you?" jacket, it was the first clear signal she ever gave that her fashion was also a personal statement (even if she later claimed she meant nothing by it). Considering the jacket barely cost $30, and Melania is known for wearing some expensive fits, it started a trend of the media and public constantly digging for clues as to what the former first lady could possibly be trying to say.
Having been notoriously absent from her husband Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Melania made quite the splash when she appeared by his side at Madison Square Garden on October 27. In a bold move that maybe indicated she's sticking by her man, Trump wore a zebra striped coat dress. You know the old expression!
Of course, maybe she has nothing to hide underneath and there isn't actually any substance to Melania's looks. That won't stop us — or many other people — from reading into them, though.