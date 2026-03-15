5 Times Hillary Clinton Verbally Slapped People She Was Up Against

Hillary Clinton has a pretty sharp tongue, something she has been honing since her college days. The longtime politician has been garnering attention for her communication abilities since her 1969 commencement speech at Wellesley, when she went on an off-script critical response to then-Senator Edward Brooke, who had given a speech before her. In his commencement address, the Republican from Massachusetts urged the young crowd — all women — to denounce the Vietnam War protests, offering the message that young people should support their government.

As representative of her classmates, Clinton — then Rodham — couldn't stay quiet. "Every protest, every dissent ... is unabashedly an attempt to forge an identity in this particular age. That attempt at forging for many of us over the past four years has meant coming to terms with our humanness," she said. That speech, which received a seven-minute standing ovation, is often regarded as Clinton's introduction to the political world. "That was her first brush with notoriety or fame," her former professor of political science Alan Schechter said in the Hulu miniseries "Hillary" (via CNBC).

Over the next several decades, Clinton continued to hone her skills, adapting to the changes as needed. After Donald Trump introduced insults and clapbacks as an accepted way of dealing with political opponents, Clinton showed she wasn't going to stay behind. In the years following Clinton's unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2016, the former secretary of state has verbally slapped people she was up against time and time again, showing she has all but given up on polite silence.