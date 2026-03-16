7 Katy Perry Pics That Sent Ozempic Rumors Into Overdrive
On the heels of shedding significant weight, many fans believed that Katy Perry had some assistance from Ozempic to transform her body. The former "American Idol" judge was in Paris for Fashion Week in June 2024 where she attended Balenciaga's Fall Haute Couture Runway Show. Looking to make an impression, Perry arrived in a large black fur coat with nothing underneath. The carefully-placed fur was opened enough to expose the "Dark Horse" singer's chest and toned abs. As the photos were shared online, fans started to speculate that one of the sketchy things about Perry was that she was using a GLP-1 drug to achieve her physique.
Later that year, while attending iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball, rumors of Perry's "Ozempic face" kicked into high gear as she sported multiple revealing outfits. Following the event, a source claimed that Perry's fit frame was due to then-beau Orlando Bloom's influence. "She loves savory food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food, but recently she has been way more disciplined and has chosen to follow Orlando's diet," the insider told the Daily Mail in December 2024. "Her weight loss has nothing to do with any help from Ozempic or weight loss drugs," the source insisted.
Perry herself was so aware of the chatter that she was using Ozempic that she addressed the idea in cheeky fashion for her 40th birthday party in October 2024. The event was held in Geneva, Switzerland and the pop star gave attendees gift bags which included a bottle of Moët, Monopoly playing cards, and a toy syringe with "OzempiKP" written across the side. Even though Perry has attempted to play down the whispers of possible GLP-1 use, below are a series of pictures that sent Ozempic rumors into overdrive.
Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - April 2025
At the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2025, Katy Perry rocked a show-stopping silver dress. The unique piece had an asymmetrical design that left her midsection exposed, and the material continued over her shoulder and wrapped around her neck. There was a thin transparent material on her chest, but the singer's upper body was left fairly revealed. Fans could see how thin Perry looked around the shoulder region, but her face seemed particularly gaunt as she stopped on the red carpet and struck a pouty pose. Her slicked hair stuck to her cheeks and further embellished the frail look.
Paris Fashion Week - July 2025
While attending a Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week in July 2025, Katy Perry aimed to have people talking by wearing a boundary-pushing ensemble. For the occasion, the "Lifetimes" singer wore a black, strapless blazer minidress with a hardened exterior that framed her shoulders. The protruding piece gave an eyeful of her chest and neck area, and Perry appeared emaciated as her collarbones seemed ready to puncture her skin. Perry's jawbone was also pronounced and her cheeks looked sunken as she walked the red carpet of the event.
Vantiy Fair Oscar Party - March 2025
At Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscar Party, Katy Perry flaunted her figure in a shimmering, silver-scaled dress. The piece was strapless, so it offered onlookers a glimpse of her taut frame. The "Where We Started" singer had her jet-black hair tied up, which further highlighted her shoulder region. Perry's toned arms were evident in the dazzling dress, but so was her weight loss. One pic captured her striking a playful pose while grabbing her own waist. That motion made her chest, clavicle, and upper shoulders appear spindly, making her bones more visible and creating a skeletal effect.
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball - December 2024
Katy Perry wore one of her most inappropriate outfits when she attended iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in December 2024. She had multiple red carpet looks, but the most audacious was a burgundy-colored ensemble that included a bandeau top with matching skirt. The pieces that covered her were dark burgundy sequins, but the top also had a transparent mesh fabric that clung to her upper torso. Perry put her sculpted abs on display, and a high slit of the skirt showcased her legs. She also looked emaciated in areas such as her neck region, and her overly-defined chin hinted at Ozempic face.
Visiting Broadway - August 2025
When visiting backstage of the popular Broadway play "Oh, Mary!" in August 2025, Katy Perry posed for photos alongside Kumail Nanjiani and Jinkx Monsoon. For the Broadway appearance, she sported a navy blue strapless dress with a white sweetheart neckline protruding from the top. A snap taken with Perry turned to her side exposed how frail the "When I'm Gone" artist appeared. There was some definition in her arms, but Perry's chest looked concave, and this was another case where her collarbones were so exaggerated that it created sunken divets from her collarbones to her neck.
Post-show snaps - November 2025
Following a show in Madrid, Spain, Katy Perry uploaded an Instagram carousel of some behind-the-scenes pics in November 2025. She wore a shimmering, strapless silver minidress with a sweetheart neckline. The "bandaids" singer was photographed leaning against a door as she flaunted her physique in the tiny outfit. Her mouth was agape, and her face looked overly angular. Perry may have been aiming for alluring, but she looked frail in the shot. Fans popped up in the replies to comment on her vanishing figure. "Someone feed her," one concerned follower wrote. "What happened here? Fat drug?" another added.
Silver dress at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball - December 2024
Another outfit that Katy Perry wore on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December 2024 was a Space Age look. She opted for a metallic full-length gown with a high neckline and full sleeves. While the dress covered her body, it was Perry's face that made it appear as if she was using a GLP-1 drug. One pic showed her staring straight into the camera — her skin looked overly taut, with her cheekbones exaggerated. The "Woman's World" artist's slightly recessed cheeks were another indicator that she could have been taking the jab.