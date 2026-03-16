7 Katy Perry Pics That Sent Ozempic Rumors Into Overdrive

On the heels of shedding significant weight, many fans believed that Katy Perry had some assistance from Ozempic to transform her body. The former "American Idol" judge was in Paris for Fashion Week in June 2024 where she attended Balenciaga's Fall Haute Couture Runway Show. Looking to make an impression, Perry arrived in a large black fur coat with nothing underneath. The carefully-placed fur was opened enough to expose the "Dark Horse" singer's chest and toned abs. As the photos were shared online, fans started to speculate that one of the sketchy things about Perry was that she was using a GLP-1 drug to achieve her physique.

Later that year, while attending iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball, rumors of Perry's "Ozempic face" kicked into high gear as she sported multiple revealing outfits. Following the event, a source claimed that Perry's fit frame was due to then-beau Orlando Bloom's influence. "She loves savory food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food, but recently she has been way more disciplined and has chosen to follow Orlando's diet," the insider told the Daily Mail in December 2024. "Her weight loss has nothing to do with any help from Ozempic or weight loss drugs," the source insisted.

Perry herself was so aware of the chatter that she was using Ozempic that she addressed the idea in cheeky fashion for her 40th birthday party in October 2024. The event was held in Geneva, Switzerland and the pop star gave attendees gift bags which included a bottle of Moët, Monopoly playing cards, and a toy syringe with "OzempiKP" written across the side. Even though Perry has attempted to play down the whispers of possible GLP-1 use, below are a series of pictures that sent Ozempic rumors into overdrive.