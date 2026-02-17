Katy Perry's Transformation Adds Fuel To 'Ozempic Face' Rumors
Katy Perry's body has undergone a transformation, and many fans believe she had help from Ozempic. The "Roar" singer started noticeably shedding the pounds in 2023. At the time, she gave Women's Health insight into her daily diet where she focused on a healthy start to her day. "That is the best way to start, is just to drink water," Perry told the publication in January 2023 while adding that she eats bananas or hard boiled eggs for breakfast. "I've started eating earlier, which everybody swears by," she added. Previously, Perry was one of the stars who admitted how much they weigh, but she had lost considerably more weight since then.
By the following year, chatter started among fans about the "Teenage Dream" artist's weight loss, as some speculated that one of the sketchy things about Perry was that she was getting help from Ozempic, or some other GLP-1 drug. Not only was her body considerably thinner, but her face had taken on a different shape. "Does Katy Perry's face look off to you?" a Redditor titled a post in June 2024. "It's ozempic face. I'm not making a joke. It ages people instantly," another user commented.
Later that year, Perry performed at iHeartRadio's 2024 Jingle Ball, and showed off her figure on the red carpet. The "American Idol" judge rocked a body-hugging shiny silver dress that wrapped tightly to her frame. Not only did her body look tighter, but so did Perry's face, as the fullness in her cheeks was completely gone and she looked gaunt. Rumors that Perry's face had changed due to Ozempic use kicked into overdrive. In fact, the singer cheekily addressed those rumors.
Katy Perry Ozempic rumors only intensified over time
Following her red carpet looks at iHeartRadio's 2024 Jingle Ball, theories that Katy Perry was using Ozempic were widespread. A source claimed that Perry's weight loss was due to the example set by then-husband Orlando Bloom. "She loves savory food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food, but recently she has been way more disciplined and has chosen to follow Orlando's diet," the insider told the Daily Mail in December 2024. The source insisted that the rumors about her "Ozempic face" were untrue. "Her weight loss has nothing to do with any help from Ozempic or weight loss drugs. She just worked hard and is eating better than ever," they added.
A couple months prior to her Jingle Ball appearance, the "Dark Horse" singer became aware that fans were gossiping about her weight loss. For her star-studded 40th birthday party in October 2024, Perry heard the chatter about her new image and poked fun at the rumors that she was using GLP-1 drugs to slim down. In the gift bags given out to guests, Perry included a toy syringe that had "OzempiKP" scrolled across the front.
Despite claims that she was not using any weight loss drugs, the rumors only intensified as Perry's face became even more drawn in the following months. The popstar flaunted her assets in a barely-there dress on Instagram in March 2025, but multiple followers only noticed the sunken look in her face. "Ozempic vibes for sure," one Instagram user commented. "She looks sick!!" another added. Later that year, TMZ posted candid pics of Perry in a bikini and once again fans suspected she had been using the weight loss jab. "Looks a little ozempic to Me," one wrote.