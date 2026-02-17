Katy Perry's Transformation Adds Fuel To 'Ozempic Face' Rumors

Katy Perry's body has undergone a transformation, and many fans believe she had help from Ozempic. The "Roar" singer started noticeably shedding the pounds in 2023. At the time, she gave Women's Health insight into her daily diet where she focused on a healthy start to her day. "That is the best way to start, is just to drink water," Perry told the publication in January 2023 while adding that she eats bananas or hard boiled eggs for breakfast. "I've started eating earlier, which everybody swears by," she added. Previously, Perry was one of the stars who admitted how much they weigh, but she had lost considerably more weight since then.

By the following year, chatter started among fans about the "Teenage Dream" artist's weight loss, as some speculated that one of the sketchy things about Perry was that she was getting help from Ozempic, or some other GLP-1 drug. Not only was her body considerably thinner, but her face had taken on a different shape. "Does Katy Perry's face look off to you?" a Redditor titled a post in June 2024. "It's ozempic face. I'm not making a joke. It ages people instantly," another user commented.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Later that year, Perry performed at iHeartRadio's 2024 Jingle Ball, and showed off her figure on the red carpet. The "American Idol" judge rocked a body-hugging shiny silver dress that wrapped tightly to her frame. Not only did her body look tighter, but so did Perry's face, as the fullness in her cheeks was completely gone and she looked gaunt. Rumors that Perry's face had changed due to Ozempic use kicked into overdrive. In fact, the singer cheekily addressed those rumors.