Elvis Presley's Brazen Affairs Were The Nail In The Coffin For Priscilla Marriage

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Elvis Presley's relationship history has plenty of overlap. Throughout the '60s and early '70s, the King of Rock and Roll is said to have romanced actors Connie Stevens, Anne Helm, Ann-Margret, and Peggy Lipton. The problem? Elvis was in a relationship with Priscilla Presley during that timeframe. In her book "Elvis and Me," Priscilla describes her reaction to reading a tabloid report about Elvis and Ann-Margret: "I picked up a flower vase and hurled it across the room, shattering it against the wall." Priscilla later learned that Elvis wasn't just cheating on her with celebrities.

While Elvis and Priscilla didn't wed until 1967, they met in 1959 and had been living together at Graceland since 1963. In 1969, when Elvis began his famous Las Vegas residency, he and Priscilla still maintained a home in Palm Springs, Florida. That's when Priscilla learned the full extent of Elvis' infidelities. "I'm reading the mail, and the things that I was reading, I really disapproved of and didn't like," she said on "Today" in September 2025. Priscilla realized her husband had a completely different life apart from her. "He would come home great and wonderful and was still a good husband, but it was just too many of us," she said.

Priscilla was willing to put up with a lot in those years, but it all became just too much. "I tried to turn my back to that, but I just didn't want to share him," she said on Australia's 7News in 2018. It took her some time, but she told Elvis she was leaving in 1972. "I finally realized that things were not going to change — and that we had separate lives completely," she told the Ladies' Home Journal in 1973. She still loved Elvis, but that life stopped working for her.