John F. Kennedy Jr. And Carolyn Bessette Couldn't Dodge Affair Rumors

"Love Story," a limited series by FX, has introduced a new generation to the tragic romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. The couple enjoyed a passionate relationship, which was endlessly documented by tabloids, until their untimely deaths on July 16, 1999. Kennedy was flying himself, Bessette, and her sister to a wedding when their plane crashed outside of Martha's Vineyard, claiming all their lives. Unsurprisingly, their tragic ending didn't stop the interest in the couple — including affair rumors.

Both Kennedy and Bessette allegedly entertained other people. In 2010, Sybil Hill spilled the beans about her supposed affair with the president's son, which reportedly started prior to his romance with Bessette, in 1991, but continued into their marriage. After crossing paths with Kennedy during a date with another guy, Hill claims that John gave her his number, and they eventually started dating, per Woman's Day.

Sybil also claimed that they slept together in 1998, while Kennedy and Bessette were navigating marital problems. She also believed that Bessette posed as a reporter and called to inquire about the nature of the bond. "She asked me, 'Are you dating John Kennedy?' I said 'no' and she hung up," Hill shared with Radar Online in February 2026. "Her tone was so angry that I think it was Carolyn." After that, Hill was reportedly unable to reach him again.