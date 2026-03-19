Plastic Surgeon Gives Us Their Hot Take On Demi Moore's New Face

The following article mentions eating disorders.

Demi Moore may have transformed since she burst onto the scene in the '80s, but she never lost her spark. After all these years, the "Landman" star is still leaving her mark with award-winning performances — and her beauty! At age 62, Moore was named People magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman in 2025. It can't be easy to have to live up to those standards decade after decade, so it is inevitable that she turned to professionals for a little extra help. But her cosmetic game is on point, Dr. Samuel Golpanian told our sister site Glam.

Golpanian, a double board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, noted that Moore used cosmetic procedures to subtly enhance her natural beauty, without altering any traits. "I think she's stunning — stunningly beautiful," he said. Besides, he doesn't think she's done much at all. "Honestly, I don't think she's had much surgical work done," he explained. "She's really aged gracefully." All in all, Golpanian believes Moore has just used injectables to combat some aging signs. "Maybe some Botox in the upper forehead, and possibly a bit of cheek filler," he said.

Paramount Pictures & Savion Washington/Getty

The difference in Moore's cheeks is clear when we compare the 2025 picture on the right to the one from 1990 on the left. It is true that her cheeks look tastefully chiseled in the former, but some fans might remember her extremely overfilled look from 2021. Unsurprisingly, Moore sparked a slew of plastic surgery rumors at the time, but she seems to have had some of those fillers dissolved for a more natural appearance. Moore admits that aging in the limelight hasn't been easy.