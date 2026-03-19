Plastic Surgeon Gives Us Their Hot Take On Demi Moore's New Face
The following article mentions eating disorders.
Demi Moore may have transformed since she burst onto the scene in the '80s, but she never lost her spark. After all these years, the "Landman" star is still leaving her mark with award-winning performances — and her beauty! At age 62, Moore was named People magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman in 2025. It can't be easy to have to live up to those standards decade after decade, so it is inevitable that she turned to professionals for a little extra help. But her cosmetic game is on point, Dr. Samuel Golpanian told our sister site Glam.
Golpanian, a double board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, noted that Moore used cosmetic procedures to subtly enhance her natural beauty, without altering any traits. "I think she's stunning — stunningly beautiful," he said. Besides, he doesn't think she's done much at all. "Honestly, I don't think she's had much surgical work done," he explained. "She's really aged gracefully." All in all, Golpanian believes Moore has just used injectables to combat some aging signs. "Maybe some Botox in the upper forehead, and possibly a bit of cheek filler," he said.
The difference in Moore's cheeks is clear when we compare the 2025 picture on the right to the one from 1990 on the left. It is true that her cheeks look tastefully chiseled in the former, but some fans might remember her extremely overfilled look from 2021. Unsurprisingly, Moore sparked a slew of plastic surgery rumors at the time, but she seems to have had some of those fillers dissolved for a more natural appearance. Moore admits that aging in the limelight hasn't been easy.
Demi Moore has faced ups and downs with body image
Being a beauty icon comes with a lot of pressure — and Demi Moore has certainly felt it. Her journey of self-acceptance hasn't been a straight line, which the ups and downs of her facial changes are evidence of. "I have had a love-hate relationship with my body," she told Amanda De Cadenet for Harper's Bazaar in 2012. With time, Moore became more gentle on herself, learning to separate her value as a person from her physical body. "I know the difference today is that it doesn't define my value or who I am," she said for her 2025 People cover story.
But those dynamics have taken a toll. Moore has put her body through a lot to stay thin, becoming overly obsessed with exercise and dieting. In one of Moore's saddest confessions about her life, she candidly discussed the extremes she went through to look thin, revealing that she developed an eating disorder. "Really looking at that violence, how violent we can be towards ourselves, how just brutal," she told The Guardian in 2024. Time has also shown her that some of the pressure eases, even if it feels the opposite should be true.
"Aging actually is a tremendous gift. I would not trade — you could not pay me to be 21. As good as it might sound, it was torture!" she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025. However, Moore's extremely skinny appearances through 2026 sparked concerns among fans that she may be experiencing a relapse. "It really is a lifetime fight," a Reddit user argued.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).