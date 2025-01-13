What Demi Moore Has Said About Plastic Surgery Amid Public Scrutiny Over Her Appearance
While she looked gorgeous at the 2025 Golden Globes, Demi Moore's fresh, wrinkle-free appearance sparked backlash about her looks. While Moore has occasionally distanced herself from the plastic surgery conversation, some fans and industry professionals believe she's incorporated it into her beauty maintenance.
Speaking to Hello!, plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Solomos laid out the procedures he believes Moore has dabbled in over the years. "I believe she has started quite young, with good results and kept on top of things with minor interventions," he shared, setting the possible timeline for the tweaks to her appearance. Although she has "incredible bone structure," he theorized that she's had a little cosmetic help. "Seems to have had a lip lift, as we can see her top lip is shorter than in previous photographs," the doctor observed. Other possible tweaks include a face lift, a lid lift, Botox, and radio frequency.
Interest in Moore's plastic surgery habits has skyrocketed since the Golden Globes, where she took home the award for best female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy). And it's not just because she stepped out looking much younger and sculpted than she had in previous years. Her film "The Substance" highlights society's toxic culture around aging. Moore plays a celeb who's aging out of the entertainment business and goes to drastic measures (injecting herself with a dangerous serum) that will essentially produce a younger version of herself that she's forced to share her life with. Amid the critical acclaim the film has gotten, Moore has addressed the topic of aging head-on, and while some people have applauded her candor, not everyone is buying what she's selling.
Some fans think Demi Moore is disingenuous about aging
Demi Moore delivered an empowering take on the aging process when appearing on Today to discuss "The Substance." During the September 2024 interview, Moore said that in the past, many people considered a woman's worth to diminish with age, but she feels that older women now are changing the narrative. She continued, "I look at having my daughters, and I don't want there to ever be in their minds that there is an end." In her opinion, she's in "the most exciting time of my life." She explained why, saying, "My children are grown. I have the most independence and autonomy to really redefine where I want to go." And while she doesn't know exactly where that is yet, she's enjoying the ride.
Moore also stressed the importance of self-acceptance, which shouldn't be defined by one's appearance. However, fans took issue with her stance because of what they perceive to be her decision to resort to cosmetic surgery and/or other treatments to undo aging, despite her previous insistences otherwise. "Says the chick who has had countless botox & plastic surgery in effort to "stay young," wrote one fan under the clip on Instagram. "AGING ?! Aging with grace and ease may be what she is SAYING out loud but it's NOT what her message is," commented another. Meanwhile, a third commented, "I'd have more respect for her declaration of aging if she hadn't clearly had work done."
While Moore hasn't owned up to undergoing a plastic surgery transformation like fans think, she has admitted to struggling with body image and being able to relate to her character in "The Substance" in some ways. "But I can also look back and remember how critical I was, all the things that I found wrong with myself," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "So it's something that is really a job that has to start from within."