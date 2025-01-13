What Demi Moore Has Said About Plastic Surgery Amid Public Scrutiny Over Her Appearance

Demi Moore delivered an empowering take on the aging process when appearing on Today to discuss "The Substance." During the September 2024 interview, Moore said that in the past, many people considered a woman's worth to diminish with age, but she feels that older women now are changing the narrative. She continued, "I look at having my daughters, and I don't want there to ever be in their minds that there is an end." In her opinion, she's in "the most exciting time of my life." She explained why, saying, "My children are grown. I have the most independence and autonomy to really redefine where I want to go." And while she doesn't know exactly where that is yet, she's enjoying the ride.

Moore also stressed the importance of self-acceptance, which shouldn't be defined by one's appearance. However, fans took issue with her stance because of what they perceive to be her decision to resort to cosmetic surgery and/or other treatments to undo aging, despite her previous insistences otherwise. "Says the chick who has had countless botox & plastic surgery in effort to "stay young," wrote one fan under the clip on Instagram. "AGING ?! Aging with grace and ease may be what she is SAYING out loud but it's NOT what her message is," commented another. Meanwhile, a third commented, "I'd have more respect for her declaration of aging if she hadn't clearly had work done."

While Moore hasn't owned up to undergoing a plastic surgery transformation like fans think, she has admitted to struggling with body image and being able to relate to her character in "The Substance" in some ways. "But I can also look back and remember how critical I was, all the things that I found wrong with myself," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "So it's something that is really a job that has to start from within."