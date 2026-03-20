Cozy Photo Of Trump & Hope Hicks During His First Term Is Eye-Opening

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A familiar figure during Donald Trump's first presidential term, there are many things people don't know about Hope Hicks. For instance, she began her relationship with the Trumps by initially working for Ivanka Trump, modelling clothes for her fashion brand. Donald noticed her in October 2014, recruiting her to work in public relations for his real estate company. He eventually brought her along on the early days of his presidential campaign trail in 2015 and convinced her to come on full-time as press secretary despite her lack of political experience. People also may not know just how close she was to the president.

Hicks was able to maintain a low profile until May 2017, when she became one of the few people to join Trump when he met with the pope. Then, in July 2017, Hicks was the only aide present when the POTUS gave an incendiary interview to The New York Times regarding the Russia investigation. Questions began to swirl, and in February 2018, Hicks announced her resignation from the Trump administration one day after testifying before Congress that she sometimes told lies on behalf of the president. Trump made sure to give her a special sendoff.

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March 29, 2018, was Hicks' last day working as Trump's press secretary (before returning two years later), and their cozy goodbye was captured by photographers. While they shook hands, Trump leaned in and appeared as if he was going to say something in Hicks' ear, but instead planted a kiss on her cheek. Hicks responded by making a kissing motion herself. "I will miss having her by my side ... and I'm sure we will work together again in the future," Trump told the press at the time of her departure, per CBS News. This came after one journalist alleged he'd had some inflammatory comments about Hicks.