Hope Hicks Affair Rumors Will Always Haunt Corey Lewandowski

Corey Lewandowski is once again making headlines for alleged infidelity. As a chief advisor to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, the pair has sparked affair rumors due to their close personal and professional relationship. According to a February 2026 report by The Wall Street Journal, the long-rumored romance is something Donald Trump frequently talks about, and it's why he wouldn't allow Lewandowski to work for Noem in an official capacity as her chief of staff. Trump and his advisors reportedly weren't comfortable with the pair's relationship, raising red flags in the administration. Despite Lewandowski's persisting affair rumors, he remains married to his wife, Alison Lewandowski, who spends most of her time in New Hampshire with their four children.

This isn't the first time Lewandowski has made others uneasy with his close relationships outside of his marriage. Before Noem, there was Hope Hicks, Trump's former communications director. In January 2018, reporter Michael Wolff published a shocking exposé called "Fire and Fury," where he claimed Hicks and Lewandowski had an ongoing relationship. Wolff also alleged that the scandalous relationship prompted Trump to tell Hicks directly that she was "the best piece of tail" Lewandowski will ever have.