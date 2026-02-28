Hope Hicks Affair Rumors Will Always Haunt Corey Lewandowski
Corey Lewandowski is once again making headlines for alleged infidelity. As a chief advisor to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, the pair has sparked affair rumors due to their close personal and professional relationship. According to a February 2026 report by The Wall Street Journal, the long-rumored romance is something Donald Trump frequently talks about, and it's why he wouldn't allow Lewandowski to work for Noem in an official capacity as her chief of staff. Trump and his advisors reportedly weren't comfortable with the pair's relationship, raising red flags in the administration. Despite Lewandowski's persisting affair rumors, he remains married to his wife, Alison Lewandowski, who spends most of her time in New Hampshire with their four children.
This isn't the first time Lewandowski has made others uneasy with his close relationships outside of his marriage. Before Noem, there was Hope Hicks, Trump's former communications director. In January 2018, reporter Michael Wolff published a shocking exposé called "Fire and Fury," where he claimed Hicks and Lewandowski had an ongoing relationship. Wolff also alleged that the scandalous relationship prompted Trump to tell Hicks directly that she was "the best piece of tail" Lewandowski will ever have.
Corey Lewandowski cannot escape affair allegations
In 2019, Corey Lewandowski and Hope Hicks' alleged affair was once again thrust into the spotlight during her closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler referred to her as "Ms. Lewandowski" on three occasions during the sessions, forcing Hicks to correct him. Nadler assured that the mix-up was a simple accident, saying he "just screwed it up" during the eight-hour interview. "I was asking a series of questions about Corey Lewandowski — so that was on my mind," he told CNN. However, others were quick to defend Hicks and accuse Nadler of intentionally misnaming her to fan the flames of Lewandowski and Hicks' affair rumors.
Hicks eventually severed her negative ties to Lewandowski, becoming the chief operating officer of Megyn Kelly's Devil May Care Media in June 2025. While Hicks has moved on, Lewandowski's escalating baldness may be a sign karma is finally catching up to him after years of shady behavior in the public eye. With accusations swirling in the media, Lewandowski and Kristi Noem have continued to deny their affair rumors. Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin came to their defense in a February 2026 statement to The Independent, stating, "This department doesn't waste time with salacious, baseless gossip." However, McLaughlin soon announced that she was leaving the DHS amid rising tensions. Her departure has emboldened political opponents, like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, to call for Noem's resignation next.