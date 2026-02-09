The Scandalous Timeline Behind The Noem-Lewandowski Affair Rumors

Both Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her top aide, Corey Lewandowski, a controversial political operative and longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, have been married to other people for more than 20 years, but if sources are to be believed, a sizable chunk of that time has been marred by their rumored affair. According to those in the know, Noem and Lewandowski have been romantically linked since 2019 and are not trying to hide it, either, though both have long denied the alleged affair.

Speaking to Intelligencer, Lynn Friess, the widow of late multimillionaire Republican donor Foster Friess, shared that it was during one of his deep-sea-fishing fundraisers that Noem and Lewandowksi first got to know each other. Lynn Friess explained that it was typical for people to become close after spending days together fishing. And that certainly appeared to be true of Noem and Lewandowski, who both went on a 2019 excursion. According to another source who spoke with Intelligencer, some time after that fundraiser, the then-Republican governor of South Dakota and the Trump adviser were spotted together at another event, a conservative conference in Doral, Florida, where attendees were on a patio in the evening, having drinks. And the pair looked like anything but colleagues after hours. The onlooker claimed that Noem came over to where Lewandowski was sitting and climbed onto his lap. "I remember it being just very romantic. ... Interactions that you would expect of a romantic couple, not of a political consultant and the client. It was very clear that they were together."