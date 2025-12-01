Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon's Snub Of Her Birthday Pours Gasoline On Divorce Rumors
More signs indicate that Kristi Noem and husband Bryon Noem are headed for divorce. One of the most recent is that he snubbed his wife on her birthday. Bryon was radio silent when the secretary of homeland security turned 54 years old on November 30. In fact, he had been quiet on the social media platform since August, but was active with Kristi being a mainstay on his page leading up to that. At a glance, Bryon's Insta bio seems supportive as it reads: "Husband to @govkristinoem. Father. First Gentleman of South Dakota." With Kristi no longer being the governor of South Dakota, it makes one wonder if there are other inaccuracies in that bio.
As mentioned, Bryon didn't take time out to post about his wife on her birthday, which may have not been a big deal if that meant business as usual. Previously, however, he had gushed over Kristi on her birthday. In November 2023, Bryon uploaded an Instagram snap of the couple posing on a ranch. Kristi was in full glam'd up cowgirl mode, as she sported a cowboy hat and a pair of chaps. "Happy Birthday to this wonderful gal @govkristinoem @kristinoem. She is a sweetheart and so talented and a pleasure to be with. I'm incredibly blessed to have her in my life," her husband wrote in the heartfelt caption.
Another clue that Kristi and Bryon divorce rumors could be true comes from looking at other posts he made about his wife. Bryon posted an Instagram carousel celebrating their anniversary in May 2024. "Happy #32 to my favorite gal in the whole wide world!" he wrote in the caption, which was the last time Kristi appeared on her husband's page. Divorce rumors have flared up, as chatter of Kristi's cheating has surfaced.
Damaging reports about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski
Those previous posts from Bryon Noem were littered with comments from Instagram trolls after reports circulated that Kristi Noem is having an affair with Corey Lewandowski. Perhaps Bryon kept quiet around his wife's birthday to avoid being roasted in the comments again. The replies to his birthday post for Kristi in November 2023 had people popping up in recent months to inquire about his wife's alleged infidelity. "[I]f you ever see Corey Lewandowski in person again wyd??" one Instagram user asked. Those rumors had come from multiple sources.
The Daily Mail reported in April that Kristi lives in an apartment in Washington, D.C. that is right across the street from Lewandowski's. To make matters worse, the pair often visits one another. "I've seen them together here both in the elevator and in common areas," a resident told the outlet. The proximity of their homes was not even the most salacious part of the report. "Don't forget DC is a small town and people talk. It is an open secret that they are together," the fellow tenant added.
That, of course, was not an isolated rumor about Noem and her supposed boy-toy. Apparently, their tryst had been going on for years, as an insider told the New York Post in September 2023 about the time the political affiliates were "handsy" with one another. "I remember it was so absurdly blatant and public," the insider told the publication, referring to seeing Kristi and Lewandowski at a bar located in the Hyatt in Orlando during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference. "It wasn't like 2 a.m.," they added. "It isn't like we caught them at some dive bar miles away. It's a lobby bar where everyone is staying."