Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon's Snub Of Her Birthday Pours Gasoline On Divorce Rumors

More signs indicate that Kristi Noem and husband Bryon Noem are headed for divorce. One of the most recent is that he snubbed his wife on her birthday. Bryon was radio silent when the secretary of homeland security turned 54 years old on November 30. In fact, he had been quiet on the social media platform since August, but was active with Kristi being a mainstay on his page leading up to that. At a glance, Bryon's Insta bio seems supportive as it reads: "Husband to @govkristinoem. Father. First Gentleman of South Dakota." With Kristi no longer being the governor of South Dakota, it makes one wonder if there are other inaccuracies in that bio.

As mentioned, Bryon didn't take time out to post about his wife on her birthday, which may have not been a big deal if that meant business as usual. Previously, however, he had gushed over Kristi on her birthday. In November 2023, Bryon uploaded an Instagram snap of the couple posing on a ranch. Kristi was in full glam'd up cowgirl mode, as she sported a cowboy hat and a pair of chaps. "Happy Birthday to this wonderful gal @govkristinoem @kristinoem. She is a sweetheart and so talented and a pleasure to be with. I'm incredibly blessed to have her in my life," her husband wrote in the heartfelt caption.

Another clue that Kristi and Bryon divorce rumors could be true comes from looking at other posts he made about his wife. Bryon posted an Instagram carousel celebrating their anniversary in May 2024. "Happy #32 to my favorite gal in the whole wide world!" he wrote in the caption, which was the last time Kristi appeared on her husband's page. Divorce rumors have flared up, as chatter of Kristi's cheating has surfaced.