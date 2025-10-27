Kristi Noem's Husband Gave A Cryptic Clue The Breakup Rumors Aren't BS

Of all the glaring signs Kristi and Bryon Noem are headed for divorce, one detail from the latter's social media has an especially bold crimson glow. While once upon a time he wasn't averse to sharing gushy posts in his missus' honor, Bryon has been very quiet on Instagram since his wife was named the secretary of homeland security.

First things first: a flashback to what once was (now would be the time to put on the sentimental music). In May 2024, Bryon shared an adorable Instagram post in celebration of his and Kristi's 32nd wedding anniversary. "Happy #32 to my favorite gal in the whole wide world! It's been a heckuva ride and I'm so glad to have been on it with you," he wrote. Just under two weeks prior, he'd been similarly gushy while wishing her a happy Mother's Day. "Thank you to my wife Kristi for our 3 beautiful children and for all she has been for all of us," Bryon began his caption. Before that, he was also prone to sharing sweet messages for Valentine's Day and birthdays.

Because of that, it certainly became a little suspicious when Bryon stopped — seemingly cold turkey (pause that sentimental soundtrack now). Nothing to commemorate Kristi's new job. Nothing for Valentine's Day (which, incidentally, was around the same time the Corey Lewandowski affair rumors began heating up again). Oh, and when Kristi shared snaps of them together at the National Governors Association Dinner, captioning it on X as, "Date night at the @WhiteHouse"? Nothing from Bryon then, either. Perhaps the biggest, boldest, brightest red flag of all, though, was that Bryon posted nothing to celebrate the big #33. Need we ask the question: Was there a 33rd wedding anniversary?