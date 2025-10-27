Kristi Noem's Husband Gave A Cryptic Clue The Breakup Rumors Aren't BS
Of all the glaring signs Kristi and Bryon Noem are headed for divorce, one detail from the latter's social media has an especially bold crimson glow. While once upon a time he wasn't averse to sharing gushy posts in his missus' honor, Bryon has been very quiet on Instagram since his wife was named the secretary of homeland security.
First things first: a flashback to what once was (now would be the time to put on the sentimental music). In May 2024, Bryon shared an adorable Instagram post in celebration of his and Kristi's 32nd wedding anniversary. "Happy #32 to my favorite gal in the whole wide world! It's been a heckuva ride and I'm so glad to have been on it with you," he wrote. Just under two weeks prior, he'd been similarly gushy while wishing her a happy Mother's Day. "Thank you to my wife Kristi for our 3 beautiful children and for all she has been for all of us," Bryon began his caption. Before that, he was also prone to sharing sweet messages for Valentine's Day and birthdays.
Because of that, it certainly became a little suspicious when Bryon stopped — seemingly cold turkey (pause that sentimental soundtrack now). Nothing to commemorate Kristi's new job. Nothing for Valentine's Day (which, incidentally, was around the same time the Corey Lewandowski affair rumors began heating up again). Oh, and when Kristi shared snaps of them together at the National Governors Association Dinner, captioning it on X as, "Date night at the @WhiteHouse"? Nothing from Bryon then, either. Perhaps the biggest, boldest, brightest red flag of all, though, was that Bryon posted nothing to celebrate the big #33. Need we ask the question: Was there a 33rd wedding anniversary?
Bryon got a bunch of brutal Instagram comments
Of course, there is a possibility that Bryon Noem stopped posting about his wife because whenever he did, he'd get a ton of brutal comments in response. Replying to his 2024 Valentine's Day Instagram post, one commenter quipped, "I guess you and Lewandowski split a Valentine?" Kristi Noem's detractors went for the jugular once again that Mother's Day. "Are you or is Corey the kids dad?" asked one commenter. "If you ever see Corey Lewandowski in person again wyd??" wrote another. Fast-forward to their anniversary, another Instagram user kept things simple with the tag, "#coreylewandowski." Yikes.
TBH, Bryon could probably be forgiven for wanting to avoid getting all those messages, and that may well be part of the reason why he stopped posting about his controversial wife. However, things certainly haven't stopped altogether since he pulled back on the Kristi appreciation posts. Case in point: when he shared a photo dump promoting Bryant, South Dakota, he was hit with, "Do you know your wife is having an affair?"
Tragically for Bryon, while his wife initially rubbished the Corey Lewandowski affair rumors, the chatter has continued in the time since. In fact, Kristi and Corey Lewandowski were accused of making things even more humiliating for their respective spouses in early 2025, when they became neighbors in Washington, D.C. (with the latter reportedly spending a lot of his downtime over at Kristi's). At least at the time of this writing, neither Kristi nor Bryon has said anything about divorce. However, at least from the outside, it certainly does look sketchy, and we're keeping the former First Gentleman of South Dakota in our thoughts.