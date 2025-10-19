Glaring Signs Kristi Noem And Her Husband Bryon Are Headed For Divorce

Business or pleasure? In September 2021, American Greatness published a report claiming that the then-South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was carrying on an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski, a political adviser and close ally of President Donald Trump — no doubt one of the most scandalous rumors about her. "There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair 'an open secret,'" one source told the conservative news website. It should be noted, however, that Noem vehemently denied the claims. "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," Noem posted on X, in a since-deleted tweet shared by The Washington Post, in response to the report. "I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together."

Alas, things got worse in September 2023, when the Daily Mail also reported on Noem's alleged affair with Lewandowski, claiming that the sordid tryst had been going on for years. Charles Johnson, a former operative for Trump, told the British tabloid site that he had personally witnessed the couple be affectionate to one another while attending the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) meeting in August 2020, including one encounter in which Noem took Lewandowski's hand and placed it in her lap. Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that Noem and Lewandowski were witnessed being "handsy" at a crowded bar inside the Hyatt Regency in Orlando while both were in town for the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference.

Since then, others have also come forward claiming to have witnessed similar humiliating behavior from Noem and Lewandowski. "Everybody knows they're together. Can I prove it? No, but they're together," one source told New York magazine in September. Meanwhile, another said that the affair was the "worst-kept secret in D.C."