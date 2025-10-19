Glaring Signs Kristi Noem And Her Husband Bryon Are Headed For Divorce
Next stop: Splitsville, U.S.A.? The United States Secretary of Homeland Security, aka "ICE Barbie," Kristi Noem, has made a name for herself as a conservative Christian who holds the sanctity of traditional marriage — one that she has publicly referred to in the past as "a special, God-given union between one man and one woman," per the Daily Mail — in the highest regard. As Noem once expressed in her former weekly governor's column, her own husband, Bryon Noem, "is a partner in all I do and a helpmate through peaceful and busy times. He's not perfect, but he's perfect for me."
Unfortunately, it appears that the sun might be setting on Bryon's time as Kristi's "perfect" husband. It's rumored that the former South Dakota governor and first gentleman's marriage is in crisis and that they are headed straight for divorce. But don't just take our word for it. Here are all the glaring signs that Kristi and Bryon's longtime marriage is unraveling.
It's widely rumored that Kristi Noem is having an affair with Corey Lewandowski
Business or pleasure? In September 2021, American Greatness published a report claiming that the then-South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was carrying on an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski, a political adviser and close ally of President Donald Trump — no doubt one of the most scandalous rumors about her. "There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair 'an open secret,'" one source told the conservative news website. It should be noted, however, that Noem vehemently denied the claims. "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," Noem posted on X, in a since-deleted tweet shared by The Washington Post, in response to the report. "I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together."
Alas, things got worse in September 2023, when the Daily Mail also reported on Noem's alleged affair with Lewandowski, claiming that the sordid tryst had been going on for years. Charles Johnson, a former operative for Trump, told the British tabloid site that he had personally witnessed the couple be affectionate to one another while attending the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) meeting in August 2020, including one encounter in which Noem took Lewandowski's hand and placed it in her lap. Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that Noem and Lewandowski were witnessed being "handsy" at a crowded bar inside the Hyatt Regency in Orlando while both were in town for the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference.
Since then, others have also come forward claiming to have witnessed similar humiliating behavior from Noem and Lewandowski. "Everybody knows they're together. Can I prove it? No, but they're together," one source told New York magazine in September. Meanwhile, another said that the affair was the "worst-kept secret in D.C."
Kristi and Bryon Noem's living arrangement is suspicious
Over the years, Bryon Noem has remained mum about all of the cheating chatter surrounding his wife and Corey Lewandowski — at least publicly, anyway. It was rumored, however, that Bryon hightailed it out of the governor's mansion in 2021, shortly after American Greatness broke the story about the alleged affair. In September 2021, The New York Post claimed that Bryon hadn't been living in the governor's residence with Kristi for more than two years. The South Dakota Standard corroborated that claim, reporting that there was a moving van parked outside the residence in September 2021.
It should be noted, however, that long before there were any signs of marital issues, the couple often lived apart. In the confines of Kristi's 2022 memoir, "Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland," she explained that while working in Congress she spent a lot of time in Washington, D.C. "Whenever Bryon and the kids were in town, we blew up air mattresses and threw down quilts and basically had slumber parties as a family," she recalled about the family's long-distance living dynamic (via Minnesota Reformer).
Fast forward to 2025, and it appears that Kristi might prefer Washington, D.C., sleepovers with Lewandowski. In April 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Kristi and Lewandowski rent luxury apartments across from one another in the Navy Yard, a posh waterfront district in the nation's capital. According to the British tabloid, witnesses have seen Lewandowski going to and from Kristi's apartment with a duffel bag in tow. Meanwhile, an unnamed resident also claimed to have spotted them together on "the elevator and in common areas."
Kristi Noem is known to put on a good front
Unfortunately, Kristi Noem is known for her impeccable ability to cosplay — and no, we're not just talking about her flair for tactical gear and full glam. In September, one of Kristi's former staffers told New York magazine that Noem often presents herself as approachable, down-to-earth, and caring, only to turn it off minutes later once she's safely behind closed doors. The staffer recounted a time when Kristi seemed genuinely flattered when one of her supporters presented her with a flower arrangement, but promptly asked for them to be disposed of after the person left. "She was rolling her eyes and said, 'Ugh, I can't stand these people,'" the former employee recalled.
It's entirely possible that she operates the same way in her marriage, presenting her marriage to Bryon as "perfect," though it would take one good look to find all the cracks just below the surface. In June 2025, Kristi took to her Instagram to wish Bryon a happy Father's Day. "This guy doesn't even like to ride horses ...but he does for me and to create memories for our grandkids ... Happy Father's Day Bryon!" she began in the lengthy post along with a photo of Bryon holding one of their grandchildren while perched high on a horse. Unfortunately for Kristi, some in the comments section weren't buying it. "How's Corey Lewandowski these days?" one user asked. Meanwhile, another quipped, "What a great guy. Even after you had your lil affair."