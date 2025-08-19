Tragic Details About Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon Noem

Affair rumors aside, one other thing Bryon Noem has had to contend with over the years is the fact that many see aspects of his and Krisi Noem's marriage as "weird."

Now, some likely have a problem with the fact that Kristi has lauded Bryon in the past for being their children's primary caregiver and for taking care of the home, but we're not going to get into that. After all, countless wives do the same thing without anyone batting an eyelid, and shaming a man for being involved with his own household would be blatantly sexist. That said, we'll admit that some of the other details to have emerged regarding their union have been a little unorthodox.

For starters, there's the fact that Bryon may or may not have moved out of the governor's mansion while Kristi was still serving as South Dakota's head honcho. In 2023, the New York Post noted that he was said to have moved out in 2021. Could that have had something to do with the affair rumors? Possibly. However, it bears mentioning that that's never been confirmed. Another theory floated by SDPB was that Bryon was living at the family's farm so that his and Kristi's son, Booker Noem, could remain settled at his school, similar to how Melania Trump delayed moving into the White House during her husband's first term to avoid uprooting Barron Trump. Of course, there is also something to be said for the fact that many believe Melania also didn't want to live in the White House. As with the affair rumors, Bryon has never addressed his and Kristi's living arrangements.