Kristi Noem's Lavish Israel Work Trip Sets Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors Ablaze
One of the most scandalous rumors about Kristi Noem that we can't ignore is her alleged affair with former White House senior advisor Corey Lewandowski. Some of her attempts to defuse the rumors have also backfired, further convincing outsiders that the pair are secretly dating each other behind the scenes. Even her trip to the Middle East has helped continue the affair conversation. The Secretary of Homeland Security supposedly visited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on behalf of president Donald Trump to maintain a healthy relationship between Israel and the United States.
Although she was sent there to handle foreign affairs, it only reminded critics of her rumored personal affair with Lewandowski. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user characterized Noem's Israel excursion as a secret romantic getaway. "It's a taxpayer-funded vacation for Kristie Noem and her government-paid married bf Corey Lewandowski," he wrote. Likewise, another X user brought attention to Lewandowski's position as Noem's employee and advisor, reminding that Lewandowski is potentially always close to the former South Dakota governor, even and especially during work hours. "She and her chief of staff who is apparently Corey Lewandowski are having a spring fling in Europe."
Noem has also been criticized for taking a rather unserious approach to her Middle East journey. Pictures of Noem leisurely riding camels, for instance, only fueled concern that Noem's visit is more of a vacation than a diplomatic mission.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have been accused of disguising their dates as business trips
According to reports, Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are already used to traveling together. Lewandowski started openly orbiting the 53-year-old's inner circle in 2019, when he became her advisor. In the years that followed, their transparent bond flagged their associates' radar that the pair were more than friends. Noem's and Lewandowski's frequent work trips together especially caught everyone's attention. The two were known for enjoying each other's company on private planes and campaign events long before the South Dakota native was officially hired by the Trump administration. At one meeting, an official had even thought Noem was Lewandowski's wife. But Lewandowski told the anonymous source that wasn't the case. "He looked at me and said, 'That's not my wife,'" the official said in an interview with Daily Mail.
Noem has denied the affair rumors in the past, and has continued working even more closely with Lewandowski since. As her special government employee, Lewandowski has accompanied her during visits to countries like Colombia and Mexico. Additionally, he's also traveled with Noem to help her detain suspected illegal immigrants during ICE raids. Thanks to their clandestine outings in the past, however, it's no wonder that their Israel trip had affair rumors on everyone's lips the same way Noem's stolen purse fiasco once did. But even when they aren't seen together, Lewandowski's shadow seems to always loom over Noem everywhere she goes, thanks to the allegations.