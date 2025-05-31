Kristi Noem's Lavish Israel Work Trip Sets Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors Ablaze

One of the most scandalous rumors about Kristi Noem that we can't ignore is her alleged affair with former White House senior advisor Corey Lewandowski. Some of her attempts to defuse the rumors have also backfired, further convincing outsiders that the pair are secretly dating each other behind the scenes. Even her trip to the Middle East has helped continue the affair conversation. The Secretary of Homeland Security supposedly visited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on behalf of president Donald Trump to maintain a healthy relationship between Israel and the United States.

Although she was sent there to handle foreign affairs, it only reminded critics of her rumored personal affair with Lewandowski. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user characterized Noem's Israel excursion as a secret romantic getaway. "It's a taxpayer-funded vacation for Kristie Noem and her government-paid married bf Corey Lewandowski," he wrote. Likewise, another X user brought attention to Lewandowski's position as Noem's employee and advisor, reminding that Lewandowski is potentially always close to the former South Dakota governor, even and especially during work hours. "She and her chief of staff who is apparently Corey Lewandowski are having a spring fling in Europe."

Noem has also been criticized for taking a rather unserious approach to her Middle East journey. Pictures of Noem leisurely riding camels, for instance, only fueled concern that Noem's visit is more of a vacation than a diplomatic mission.

