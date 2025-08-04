Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's 'Humiliating' Behavior Has Affair Rumors Erupting
Kristi Noem is no stranger to rumors and scandals, something she doesn't even seem to mind all that much. In fact, the secretary of Homeland Security under Donald Trump seemingly seeks out chaos and publicity. Perhaps that's why Noem doesn't even try to squash the affair rumors with Corey Lewandowski. Noem and the former Trump campaign chief, both of whom are married to other people, reportedly feel so comfortable with their relationship that they rented apartments right across from each other.
Besides living as neighbors, Noem and Lewandowski also work together. The Department of Homeland Security appointed Lewandowski as Noem's chief advisor in June, even though the White House had previously shown reservations about giving him a formal role because of the affair rumors, the Wall Street Journal reported in April 2025. That being said, even before his appointment, Lewandowski was already serving as the secretary's unofficial chief of staff, attending meetings and carrying out important tasks despite having no formal title.
Noem's rumored affair with Lewandowski is nothing new. News of it started doing the rounds when she was governor of South Dakota. According to a 2023 New York Post report, the two had been in a relationship for many years at that point. "I remember it was so absurdly blatant and public," a source told the outlet, describing seeing them at a hotel bar. The insider added: "It's a lobby bar where everyone is staying and so there's a bajillion political operatives and journalists and electeds around." Even though they denied the affair, their behavior around each other hasn't gone unnoticed by the public.
Corey Lewandowski is reportedly often at Kristi Noem's apartment
After being appointed head of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem rented a $3,750 apartment in Washington, D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood. Corey Lewandowski, for his part, secured a place right across from her, the Daily Mail reported. And he is said to know his way around her building pretty well. "I've seen them together here both in the elevator and in common areas," one resident told the outlet. Noem and Lewandowski's choice of neighborhood suggests that hiding their supposed affair isn't a top priority.
"It has always been joked about that Navy Yard is a dorm for Hill Republicans and Trump staffers — now it's even higher up, with married cabinet secretaries bunking their volunteer chiefs," the resident offered. The outlet snapped pictures of Lewandowski reportedly leaving Noem's building, claiming to have seen him going to and from her place several times. Whether they are actually in a romantic relationship hasn't been proved, but the public believes it's inappropriate nonetheless.
"These two have not shame. Their behavior is humiliating to their spouses and their children. Do they not realize how their behavior will have life lasting affects on their children?" one Daily Mail reader commented, arguing that Noem and Lewandowski should divorce their spouses. Similar sentiments can be found across the board, with many pointing out their double standards. "F***ing hypocrites. These two constantly talk about 'Christian values' while they are cheating on their spouses," one Reddit user argued.