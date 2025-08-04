Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's 'Humiliating' Behavior Has Affair Rumors Erupting

Kristi Noem is no stranger to rumors and scandals, something she doesn't even seem to mind all that much. In fact, the secretary of Homeland Security under Donald Trump seemingly seeks out chaos and publicity. Perhaps that's why Noem doesn't even try to squash the affair rumors with Corey Lewandowski. Noem and the former Trump campaign chief, both of whom are married to other people, reportedly feel so comfortable with their relationship that they rented apartments right across from each other.

Besides living as neighbors, Noem and Lewandowski also work together. The Department of Homeland Security appointed Lewandowski as Noem's chief advisor in June, even though the White House had previously shown reservations about giving him a formal role because of the affair rumors, the Wall Street Journal reported in April 2025. That being said, even before his appointment, Lewandowski was already serving as the secretary's unofficial chief of staff, attending meetings and carrying out important tasks despite having no formal title.

Noem's rumored affair with Lewandowski is nothing new. News of it started doing the rounds when she was governor of South Dakota. According to a 2023 New York Post report, the two had been in a relationship for many years at that point. "I remember it was so absurdly blatant and public," a source told the outlet, describing seeing them at a hotel bar. The insider added: "It's a lobby bar where everyone is staying and so there's a bajillion political operatives and journalists and electeds around." Even though they denied the affair, their behavior around each other hasn't gone unnoticed by the public.