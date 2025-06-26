Kristi Noem And Corey Lewandowski Aren't Even Trying To Squash Affair Rumors (Sorry, Bryon)

Rumors about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have been swirling this year, and instead of trying to squash them, the pair seems to be leaning into the drama. On June 24, Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, announced with Donald Trump a number of people who were appointed to her department's Security Advisory Council. Almost lost in the shuffle among the names was Lewandowski, who was selected as Chief Advisor to the DHS Secretary. For those who may not be paying attention, that means that Kristi and Lewandowski — who both have spouses and have been rumored to be having an affair dating back to 2023 — will be working very closely together.

Not long before he was officially appointed to the DHS, affair rumors reignited when Lewandowski was at the scene of a controversial moment for Kristi. Video of Senator Alex Padilla being removed from a press conference after asking the former governor a question was posted to X. Viewers noted that Lewandowski was on-hand with his rumored mistress. "Kristi Noem is at it again with old Corey," one user quipped.

Earlier in the year, Kristi did her best to dispel affair rumors by posting a series of "date night" photos of herself and her husband, Bryon Noem. The couple attended a black tie affair at the White House, and Kristi uploaded snaps from the event to X. Instead of commenting on her garish hot pink gown, multiple X users inquired about Lewandowski's whereabouts that evening. Chatter about their rumored infidelities reached a fever pitch when Kristi and Lewandoski's living arrangements were revealed.

