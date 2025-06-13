Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Was At The Scene Of Her Latest Controversy
Once again suiting up to play ICE Barbie, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem made a scene under the guise of doing her job. During a press conference in Los Angeles, California, discussing the ramped up military presence during the ongoing protests, Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed while trying to ask Noem a question. However, since this is Noem, there are several layers to this controversy, one of which includes a big, messy rumor that's followed Noem for years.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Corey Lewandowski is seen pacing nearby while Padilla is handcuffed. This has once again sparked rumors that Lewandowski and Noem are having an affair, especially when coupled with the fact that Lewandowski has become an integral part of Noem's daily operations. According to the Wall Street Journal, Lewandowski has crowned himself the unofficial chief of staff for Noem's department — all but ensuring the two will have to work together on a daily basis.
While Noem herself has tried to bat away the Lewandowski affair rumors — for years now — each time she does, it just seems to open a larger can of worms. The fact that Lewandowski is still so enmeshed in her personal and political life isn't helping smooth things over.
Corey Lewandowski has been hovering around Kristi Noem
Since the start of President Donald Trump's second term, Corey Lewandowski has been trying to claw his way back into the inner circle. While on the campaign trail with Trump, Lewandowski seemed to have ruffled enough feathers to jeopardize his position within the administration, according to The Guardian. It appears that Lewandowski hit up his old faithful friend, Kristi Noem, to regain some footing. However, as a special government employee, it seems Lewandowski could be potentially looking for some special privileges with Noem.
According to The Swamp, a source claims to have seen Lewandowski taking out the garbage in Noem's apartment building — not necessarily something that falls within his job description. There was also the time Lewandowski suited up with Noem to cosplay being on a SWAT team together, which, of course, got tongues wagging. Then, when Noem took a lavish trip to Israel, Lewandowski joined her, causing many to claim the two were using government money to fund elaborate getaways.
While all the salacious details can easily get the mind racing, the truth about Noem and Lewandowski just might be boring. They could just like working together and find the professional partnership to be mutually beneficial — Noem gets to play dress up and Lewandowski gets to feel like he's an important part of the team.