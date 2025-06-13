Kristi Noem's Rumored Lover Corey Lewandowski Was At The Scene Of Her Latest Controversy

Once again suiting up to play ICE Barbie, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem made a scene under the guise of doing her job. During a press conference in Los Angeles, California, discussing the ramped up military presence during the ongoing protests, Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed while trying to ask Noem a question. However, since this is Noem, there are several layers to this controversy, one of which includes a big, messy rumor that's followed Noem for years.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Corey Lewandowski is seen pacing nearby while Padilla is handcuffed. This has once again sparked rumors that Lewandowski and Noem are having an affair, especially when coupled with the fact that Lewandowski has become an integral part of Noem's daily operations. According to the Wall Street Journal, Lewandowski has crowned himself the unofficial chief of staff for Noem's department — all but ensuring the two will have to work together on a daily basis.

While Noem herself has tried to bat away the Lewandowski affair rumors — for years now — each time she does, it just seems to open a larger can of worms. The fact that Lewandowski is still so enmeshed in her personal and political life isn't helping smooth things over.

