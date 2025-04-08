Kristi Noem Fuels Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors With Latest SWAT Team Barbie Cosplay
It appears that Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's affair rumors are moving from the office to the front lines. According to the New York Post, Secretary of Homeland Security Noem made an appearance during a multi-agency raid where she joined Phoenix, Arizona Immigration and Customs Enforcement to apprehend three illegal immigrants with criminal records. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Noem had on her full SWAT Barbie attire, complete with tactical gear, flak jacket, and very large gun. But Noem didn't just dress the part, she acted it as well, with the Post reporting that when one of the immigrants began to kick at her, Noem responded with the movie-worthy one-liner, "You're not scaring me with your Croc."
Human traffickers. Drug Smugglers. 18th Street Gang members. Spent the morning in Phoenix with our brave @ICEgov and Arizona law enforcement arresting these dirtbags and getting them off of our streets. pic.twitter.com/yH13jWwF1S
— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 8, 2025
But Noem was not alone in her aggressive cosplay, because the outlet reported that Lewandowski was also in the armored SWAT vehicle with Noem and introduced himself as "chief of staff" to agents. The reunion of Noem and Lewandowski is especially eye-brow raising after their allegations of an affair that resurfaced when the Daily Mail reported that Lewandowski would be joining Noem at the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year. But it would appear that Lewandowski isn't quite clear on his role, because the Department had to clarify that he was not a chief of staff and simply an adviser and special government employee. It makes us think that while Noem's marriage to Bryon Noem may be weird, her and Lewandowski's tough-as-nails roleplay might be weirder.
Could adviser be code for paramour?
Whispers of Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's affair have swirled for quite a while, with sources telling the New York Post that "this has been a known, open thing and we've all been waiting for it to blow up at some point." But when the rumors first came to light in 2021, Noem was quick to deny it in a since-deleted tweet on X, writing (via The Hill), "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help." Meanwhile, Noem's former staffer had plenty to say about the affair –- including that Lewandowski was bad news, but Noem didn't cheat with him.
However, speculation has only escalated since, with news that Donald Trump knew about the affair heating up rumors. Author Alex Isenstadt revealed in his book, "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power" that Trump would "raise an eyebrow mischievously" when the gossip would come up, even referring to Noem as Lewandowski's "girlfriend." But after being involved in a scandal with another woman, Lewandowski supposedly fell out of favor with the Trump administration and Noem, with a spokesperson telling the AP, "He will no longer be associated with Trump World." But now Trump is back and so is Lewandowski, and it appears that he and Noem are buddy-buddy too.