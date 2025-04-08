Kristi Noem Fuels Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors With Latest SWAT Team Barbie Cosplay

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It appears that Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's affair rumors are moving from the office to the front lines. According to the New York Post, Secretary of Homeland Security Noem made an appearance during a multi-agency raid where she joined Phoenix, Arizona Immigration and Customs Enforcement to apprehend three illegal immigrants with criminal records. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Noem had on her full SWAT Barbie attire, complete with tactical gear, flak jacket, and very large gun. But Noem didn't just dress the part, she acted it as well, with the Post reporting that when one of the immigrants began to kick at her, Noem responded with the movie-worthy one-liner, "You're not scaring me with your Croc."

Human traffickers. Drug Smugglers. 18th Street Gang members. Spent the morning in Phoenix with our brave @ICEgov and Arizona law enforcement arresting these dirtbags and getting them off of our streets. pic.twitter.com/yH13jWwF1S — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 8, 2025

But Noem was not alone in her aggressive cosplay, because the outlet reported that Lewandowski was also in the armored SWAT vehicle with Noem and introduced himself as "chief of staff" to agents. The reunion of Noem and Lewandowski is especially eye-brow raising after their allegations of an affair that resurfaced when the Daily Mail reported that Lewandowski would be joining Noem at the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year. But it would appear that Lewandowski isn't quite clear on his role, because the Department had to clarify that he was not a chief of staff and simply an adviser and special government employee. It makes us think that while Noem's marriage to Bryon Noem may be weird, her and Lewandowski's tough-as-nails roleplay might be weirder.