Corey Lewandowski Signals He's Ready To Ditch Kristi Noem As Affair Rumors Explode

Rumors that Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem are having an affair have been hard to shake, but with Lewandowski hinting at the possibility of a big new career move, it's possible things have cooled down between them. The big new move in question? A gubernatorial run. However, it bears mentioning that Lewandowski has been vague about that, too.

As a brief refresher, Noem has long said that the claims she and Lewandowski were having an affair are false (charging in 2021 that it was sexist haters who started the rumor in the first place). However, an insider told the New York Post they'd spotted the twosome at a very busy bar in Orlando — and that they had been "handsy." Fast-forward to 2025, and reports claimed their behavior had become more brazen and that the two had chosen to stay in apartments across from each other in Washington, D.C.

Back to the possibility of Lewandowski leaving that convenient little arrangement (oh, and his current gig as Noem's adviser), everything could change if he does decide to make good on his off-the-cuff comment that he might run for governor of New Hampshire. Said remark came in a text to Politico, with the outlet sharing that he'd told them, "Governor is the only job in politics I would ever consider giving up what I am currently doing for." Kind of sounds like he'd be willing to dip if a better opportunity came along. Like we said, though, Lewandowski hasn't formally thrown his hat in the ring for anything at the time of this writing.