What Kristi Noem Has Said About Rumored Affair With Corey Lewandowski
Rumors of an affair between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski, who are both married, have been doing the rounds for years. The secretary of Homeland Security under Donald Trump and his former campaign chief have always vehemently denied any romantic relationship, even though their actions often suggest that Noem and Lewandowski aren't trying hard to squash the affair rumors. However, the implications of the rumors go way beyond political gossip.
The rumors about Noem and Lewandowski having a romance date back to her time as South Dakota governor. "There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair 'an open secret' and worried that about Noem's viability as a national candidate and within the movement," a source told American Greatness in September 2021. A day later, Noem addressed the report. "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," she wrote on X.
The then-governor also suggested that the rumors had a gendered and political bias. "These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help," she continued. Noem substantiated her argument by bringing up her loyalty to her husband. "I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together," she concluded. Lewandowski seemingly also denied the affair, albeit through the Department of Homeland Security in April 2025. "[The DHS] doesn't waste time with salacious, baseless gossip," a rep for the department told The Wall Street Journal. However, by deciding to work closely alongside Noem, he just invited more of it.
Corey Lewandowski's job requires him to spend a lot of time with Kristi Noem
In June 2025, the Department of Homeland Security announced that Corey Lewandowski, seen above during a visit to Guatemala that same month, had been appointed Kristi Noem's chief advisor, sparking renewed concerns over their personal dealings. Just two months earlier, The Wall Street Journal had reported that Lewandowski had been acting as her de facto chief of staff without a formal appointment. The reason? Trump and his advisors were worried about the affair speculations. Noem and Lewandowski don't seem as worried about them. While the truth about Noem and Lewandowski may not be fully clear, they feel comfortable living as neighbors in Washington, D.C., and reportedly frequent each other's buildings.
"I've seen them together here both in the elevator and in common areas," one resident of her Navy Yard apartment told the Daily Mail in April 2025. "Don't forget DC is a small town and people talk. It is an open secret that they are together." Social media users have also seemingly made up their minds regarding Noem and Lewandowski's relationship status. Whenever she posts pictures of her husband, they are quick to tease: "Where's Corey?" That way, Noem's attempts to defuse the rampant Lewandowski affair rumors generally backfire.
Given his influence on the president, Lewandowski's relationship with Noem also raised concerns after she snagged the Homeland Security secretary nomination, though he denied having anything to do with it. "The president makes his own decisions," he told The Wall Street Journal. Other than Noem's brazen 2021 tweet and Lewandowski's DHS responses, they act as if they don't care what anyone thinks about their relationship status.