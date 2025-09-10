What Kristi Noem Has Said About Rumored Affair With Corey Lewandowski

Rumors of an affair between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski, who are both married, have been doing the rounds for years. The secretary of Homeland Security under Donald Trump and his former campaign chief have always vehemently denied any romantic relationship, even though their actions often suggest that Noem and Lewandowski aren't trying hard to squash the affair rumors. However, the implications of the rumors go way beyond political gossip.

The rumors about Noem and Lewandowski having a romance date back to her time as South Dakota governor. "There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair 'an open secret' and worried that about Noem's viability as a national candidate and within the movement," a source told American Greatness in September 2021. A day later, Noem addressed the report. "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," she wrote on X.

The then-governor also suggested that the rumors had a gendered and political bias. "These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help," she continued. Noem substantiated her argument by bringing up her loyalty to her husband. "I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together," she concluded. Lewandowski seemingly also denied the affair, albeit through the Department of Homeland Security in April 2025. "[The DHS] doesn't waste time with salacious, baseless gossip," a rep for the department told The Wall Street Journal. However, by deciding to work closely alongside Noem, he just invited more of it.