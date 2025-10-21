Is Kristi Noem Still Married? Her Living Situation With Husband Bryon Is Beyond Weird
Kristi Noem has been married to Bryon Noem for decades, but she's one of many MAGA figures whose marriage has been rocked by cheating rumors that just won't go away. And, although she's tried on occasion to squash the claims, many have pointed out that her living situation is a smoking gun to the contrary.
ICYMI, Noem has been linked to her de-facto chief of staff Corey Lewandowski for years. A September 2025 report by New York Magazine claimed that it was "widely understood" that the two have a romantic relationship. As for their respective spouses, Lewandowski's wife, Allison, generally prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Bryon, meanwhile, has been very gushy about his wife and kids on social media in the past ... but he doesn't live with Noem.
In 2023, New York Post published claims that while Noem was the Governor of South Dakota, Bryon didn't live at the governor's mansion. In fact, sources who spoke with the outlet said he had previously lived there, but moved out at some point around 2021. Granted, SDPB later shared that Noem lived at the governor's mansion during the week, and lived with her husband and their teenage son on the weekends, which wasn't super shocking. However, with the couple's son Booker Noem having moved to Kansas City in September 2024, it certainly is a little eyebrow-raising that Bryon didn't relocate to Washington, D.C. with his wife once she was named Secretary of Homeland Security. That hasn't been the only sketchy detail surrounding their living arrangement in the wake of Noem's new gig, though.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are neighbors
Look, living apart while one partner runs a business in South Dakota and the other is based in Washington, D.C. for work could probably be rationalized. After all, even if it's a little unorthodox, one spouse being the Secretary of Homeland Security is pretty niche. When said secretary rents an apartment across the street from her supposed affair partner, though? Kind of shady.
In April 2025, reports emerged that Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski had become neighbors ... but that wasn't all. According to sources who spoke to Daily Mail, the Secretary of Homeland Security and her chief of staff were often seen hanging out at the former's building. "I've seen them together here both in the elevator and in common areas," a neighbor of Noem's told the outlet. They went on to add that it wasn't exactly uncommon for MAGA hookups to happen at Navy Yard, but noted, "Now it's even higher up, with married cabinet secretaries bunking their volunteer chiefs." Another insider added that on top of all that, there was also no question that Noem and Lewandowski were still romantically involved. "They continue to travel together, they continue to socialize together. Very clearly, they're still having an extramarital relationship," that source said.
Of course, the situation is pretty tragic for Bryon Noem. Many have described Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's behavior as humiliating for her husband, and they're not far off the mark. It does also bear mentioning that while Bryon was once very lovey-dovey about his wife on social media, that seems to have stopped in 2025. Granted, his Instagram bio does still say, "Husband to @govkristinoem." Then again, it also says he's the First Gentleman of South Dakota, and that's no longer the case either.