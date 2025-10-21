Is Kristi Noem Still Married? Her Living Situation With Husband Bryon Is Beyond Weird

Kristi Noem has been married to Bryon Noem for decades, but she's one of many MAGA figures whose marriage has been rocked by cheating rumors that just won't go away. And, although she's tried on occasion to squash the claims, many have pointed out that her living situation is a smoking gun to the contrary.

ICYMI, Noem has been linked to her de-facto chief of staff Corey Lewandowski for years. A September 2025 report by New York Magazine claimed that it was "widely understood" that the two have a romantic relationship. As for their respective spouses, Lewandowski's wife, Allison, generally prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Bryon, meanwhile, has been very gushy about his wife and kids on social media in the past ... but he doesn't live with Noem.

In 2023, New York Post published claims that while Noem was the Governor of South Dakota, Bryon didn't live at the governor's mansion. In fact, sources who spoke with the outlet said he had previously lived there, but moved out at some point around 2021. Granted, SDPB later shared that Noem lived at the governor's mansion during the week, and lived with her husband and their teenage son on the weekends, which wasn't super shocking. However, with the couple's son Booker Noem having moved to Kansas City in September 2024, it certainly is a little eyebrow-raising that Bryon didn't relocate to Washington, D.C. with his wife once she was named Secretary of Homeland Security. That hasn't been the only sketchy detail surrounding their living arrangement in the wake of Noem's new gig, though.