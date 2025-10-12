MAGA Marriages That Can't Outrun The Cheating Rumors

Considering Donald Trump's reported penchant for straying outside his marriage(s), it probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise that many in his orbit have been accused of indiscretions of their own. Birds of a feather flock together, and whatnot. Even so, we can't help but cringe at just how normalized infidelity seems to be within the Mar-a-Lago squad.

We'll start with the commander-in-chief, Donald. The former reality star is no stranger to cheating rumors (after all, his first marriage to Ivana Trump ended because of his affair with Marla Maples), and that hasn't stopped since marrying third wife Melania Trump. Hello, hush money trial. Granted, it is worth noting that Donald's tryst with Stormy Daniels was a one-time thing, but the adult film star isn't the only one who has claimed she had relations with the businessman during his marriage to Melania. Au contraire, former Playboy model Karen McDougal has also said she had an affair with Donald — but theirs was a full-blown relationship. McDougal spoke about their 2006 romance in a 2018 interview with Anderson Cooper for CNN, and shared that both she and Donald had exchanged "I love yous."

Shocking absolutely no one, Donald denied having an affair with McDougal, which McDougal told CNN she'd been a little hurt by. That said, she also pointed out that there was a chance he was doing so to protect his family, which she could understand. McDougal ultimately dumped Donald because of how guilty she felt about being the other woman. She also shared that even before their breakup, she'd try to avoid being seen too boo'd up with Donald when they went out because of that guilt. As for Donald, she said he hadn't been quite as shy to show his affections. Gasps — really?