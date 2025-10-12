MAGA Marriages That Can't Outrun The Cheating Rumors
Considering Donald Trump's reported penchant for straying outside his marriage(s), it probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise that many in his orbit have been accused of indiscretions of their own. Birds of a feather flock together, and whatnot. Even so, we can't help but cringe at just how normalized infidelity seems to be within the Mar-a-Lago squad.
We'll start with the commander-in-chief, Donald. The former reality star is no stranger to cheating rumors (after all, his first marriage to Ivana Trump ended because of his affair with Marla Maples), and that hasn't stopped since marrying third wife Melania Trump. Hello, hush money trial. Granted, it is worth noting that Donald's tryst with Stormy Daniels was a one-time thing, but the adult film star isn't the only one who has claimed she had relations with the businessman during his marriage to Melania. Au contraire, former Playboy model Karen McDougal has also said she had an affair with Donald — but theirs was a full-blown relationship. McDougal spoke about their 2006 romance in a 2018 interview with Anderson Cooper for CNN, and shared that both she and Donald had exchanged "I love yous."
Shocking absolutely no one, Donald denied having an affair with McDougal, which McDougal told CNN she'd been a little hurt by. That said, she also pointed out that there was a chance he was doing so to protect his family, which she could understand. McDougal ultimately dumped Donald because of how guilty she felt about being the other woman. She also shared that even before their breakup, she'd try to avoid being seen too boo'd up with Donald when they went out because of that guilt. As for Donald, she said he hadn't been quite as shy to show his affections. Gasps — really?
Melania has been the subject of affair rumors, too
Melania Trump has long been publicly indifferent to the affair rumors surrounding her husband (other than her crude rumored nickname for Stormy Daniels, ofc), and there are a number of theories for why that is. One is that the notoriously private first lady doesn't care to comment on everything said about her marriage. However, some have also pointed to the possibility of an "arrangement" between the husband and wife, and mused that Melania may have dabbled in a dalliance, herself.
Rumors about Melania's love life stretch back to 2017, when Perez Hilton published since-deleted X posts from a novelist who claimed to have heard that the first-time FLOTUS was dating someone who worked at her husband's building. "Word is, for many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby," author Monica Byrne wrote. Then came the zinger. " ... with DT's knowledge," Byrne followed up. Oof.
Now, Byrne did emphasize in her X thread that she hadn't verified any of the claims, and said that she was merely throwing what she'd heard out there for others to investigate. Like we said, she did ultimately delete the posts, and the issue never really took off in the mainstream press. That said, Reddit users have continued to talk about it. Does that mean there was an affair? Certainly not. However, it does seem this is one rumor that just won't go away.
RFK Jr. is known for some serious philandering
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a relatively newer face in the MAGA club, but given his own very well-documented penchant for extramarital relations, it kind of makes sense that he was welcomed in to the squad with open arms. After all, he found himself at the center of rampant affair rumors back in 2013, when his private diary was published and it revealed he'd slept with 16 women other than his second wife in 2001 alone.
Of course, RFK Jr. and Mary Richardson Kennedy ended up divorcing, and he went on to marry "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alum Cheryl Hines. However, let's just say that relationship hasn't been immune to cheating rumors either. For starters, even before he and the actor tied the knot, The National Enquirer published claims that he'd cheated on her with a woman from his gym in 2014. They ultimately went ahead with their nuptials, but 2024 saw another possible scandal come to the fore. This time, he was accused of exchanging flirty texts with a New York magazine reporter.
Though the reporter emphasized that nothing physical had ever happened between them, it likely didn't come as a shock to most when the Daily Mail reported that Hines had demanded her husband move her to Washington, D.C., to live with him in the wake of the scandal. According to an insider who spoke with the outlet, "Cheryl doesn't feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own ... So she's given him a strict ultimatum — move me or else." TBF, another source was once quoted in "RFK, Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream" as saying, "Any woman who gets involved with Bobby does so with their eyes open, or their brains lopped off."
Kristi Noem has long been accused of having an affair
Another MAGA personality who just hasn't been able to shake reports of an affair? Kristi Noem. The Secretary of Homeland Security has been married to Bryon Noem since the '90s (and long maintained that she's stayed faithful in that time), but was first accused of an entanglement with Corey Lewandowski in 2021.
As a brief refresher, rumors that Kristi and Lewandowski were having an affair began back in 2021. At the time, Kristi clapped back at the claims in a very big way, writing in a post on X, "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help." Kristi continued, "I love Byron. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together." Unfortunately for the then-governor of South Dakota, that didn't quell the rumors. On the contrary, speaking to the New York Post, sources claimed they'd seen her and Lewandowski showing a ton of PDA at a busy bar — seemingly without any worries of getting caught. It seemed to be a common theme, with another insider telling the outlet they'd seen the same behavior at Mar-a-Lago and initially believed they were a normal (read: not married to other people) couple.
In 2025, the rumors continued. The Daily Mail published a story that they had become so shameless as to not just rent apartments super close to one another in Washington, D.C., but that Lewandowski was often seen at Kristi's apartment building. Another insider shared that in addition to their eyebrow-raising living setup, "There's no question that the relationship is ongoing. ... Very clearly, they're still having an extra-marital relationship." The welps just keep on welping.
Pete Hegseth has admitted to being a serial cheater
Finally, we have Pete Hegseth. Some may remember that before becoming the Secretary of Defense — and then becoming the Secretary of War (insert dramatic sound effects here) — his mother actually called him out for his infidelity-filled relationship history in a very big way. As seen in a 2018 email obtained by The New York Times, Penelope Hegseth had lambasted her son, writing, "I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years), and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth." Talk about yikes!
Though Penelope later told The New York Times that she'd regretted sending the email, and even went on Fox News to hype Pete up, many weren't buying that she'd simply been "emotional" when she wrote to her son. More than that, though, Pete himself hinted that his mom hadn't been far off the mark during an interview of his own on "The Megyn Kelly Show." After Kelly asked about the fact that his first two marriages had ended as a result of infidelity and pointed out that he'd been accused of sexual assault (which he claimed had been a consensual hook-up) during his third marriage, he said of people thinking he was a "serial cheater," "I think it would have been, it was a fair characterization of me, before I truly was changed by Jen and my Lord and savior Jesus Christ."
Pete reiterated that he'd changed for the better, and again credited his wife for sticking by him no matter what. Peak romance, indeed.