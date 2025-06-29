Melania's Response To Donald's Alleged Affairs? A Masterclass In Indifference

Throughout their marriage, Melania Trump has largely ignored the controversy surrounding her husband, Donald Trump's cheating scandals, and let her silence speak for itself. She didn't seem even remotely fazed when the Wall Street Journal accused Donald of cheating with adult film star Stormy Daniels and paying her $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential elections. Speaking with ABC News, Melania explained, "It is not concern and focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do." Nor has the First Lady ever addressed Donald's rumored affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, shortly after their son Barron was born in 2006.

Instead, Melania has moved in silence as Donald's alleged indiscretions continued to dominate headlines. In fact, she even stood by her husband, telling ABC News that they're okay despite speculation about the state of their marriage. "It's what media speculate, and it's gossip," Melania insisted. "It's not always correct stuff." However, those close to Melania claimed that she was more upset by the scandal than she let on. A former White House aide predicted Melania's true feelings about Donald's hush money trial and said she's probably embarrassed by the whole ordeal.

"It's humiliating for her," Stephanie Grisham posited during a 2024 appearance on CNN. "I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that [Donald is] quite worried about that." Contrary to what Melania said in 2018, Grisham added, "When those came out that [Donald] had these affairs, she didn't take it lightly at all." But if Melania was indeed affected by her husband's affairs, she certainly didn't let it show.

