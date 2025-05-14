Trump Biographer Ignites Donald & Melania Divorce Rumors With Three Simple Words
For a while now, we've been wondering what's really going on with Donald and Melania Trump's marriage and if a divorce might be imminent. However, the truth about the Trumps' relationship today is that while some have described it as "transactional," sources close to the couple highly doubt that they will ever actually split up. Still, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning, especially in light of new comments from Trump biographer Michael Wolff, who reignited the speculation by confirming simply: "They are separated."
Wolff, the author of tell-alls "Fire & Fury" and "All Or Nothing," spilled the tea on the nature of the controversial politician's marriage in a May 2025 interview with the Daily Beast. "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage," he opined. "And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives. They are separated. The President of the United States and the First Lady are separated."
The bestselling author, whom the White House has notably tried to discredit several times in the past, also pointed out that Donald and Melania are rarely, if ever, seen out and about these days. "The American public has been sold a bill of goods here that, you know, Donald Trump and his glamorous wife. That runs entirely counter to all of the facts here, including the fact that they don't spend any time together," Wolff said.
What former Trump aides have to say about Donald and Melania's marriage
There are numerous supposed reasons as to why Melania Trump stepped back from the spotlight both leading up to and during her husband Donald Trump's second term as president, including reportedly wanting to distance herself from Donald's hush money trial involving his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. But despite the apparent distance between the two, Donald has consistently, and very confidently, maintained that their marriage is still going strong. Even so, a number of former Trump aides have voiced their doubts over the years regardless.
After Donald lost the 2020 election, Omarosa Manigault Newman confirmed to the Daily Mail, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce." Obviously, that didn't happen. In 2024, Melania's former communications offer Stephanie Grisham entered the chat when she told Nicki Swift exclusively that a divorce was unlikely, even if he lost again. But she corroborated the idea that the Trumps have a fair bit of a space between them, acknowledging, "They [definitely] have a partnership but they also lead very separate lives already."
Those close to Donald and Melania also believe that, regardless of any issues that may or may not exist between them, a formal split isn't on the cards. "The likelihood is 99.99% they will stay together. I'd truly be shocked if Melania formally separated and divorced from her husband," Trump acquaintance R. Couri Hay clarified to The Times in 2021, noting, "When she married, she wanted stability [...] and through it all the one thing still standing is that marriage."