Trump Biographer Ignites Donald & Melania Divorce Rumors With Three Simple Words

For a while now, we've been wondering what's really going on with Donald and Melania Trump's marriage and if a divorce might be imminent. However, the truth about the Trumps' relationship today is that while some have described it as "transactional," sources close to the couple highly doubt that they will ever actually split up. Still, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning, especially in light of new comments from Trump biographer Michael Wolff, who reignited the speculation by confirming simply: "They are separated."

Advertisement

Wolff, the author of tell-alls "Fire & Fury" and "All Or Nothing," spilled the tea on the nature of the controversial politician's marriage in a May 2025 interview with the Daily Beast. "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage," he opined. "And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives. They are separated. The President of the United States and the First Lady are separated."

The bestselling author, whom the White House has notably tried to discredit several times in the past, also pointed out that Donald and Melania are rarely, if ever, seen out and about these days. "The American public has been sold a bill of goods here that, you know, Donald Trump and his glamorous wife. That runs entirely counter to all of the facts here, including the fact that they don't spend any time together," Wolff said.

Advertisement