Will Melania Divorce Donald If He Loses In 2024? Stephanie Grisham Has Entered The Chat (Exclusive)
Former first lady Melania Trump is always on the cusp of divorcing Donald Trump, at least according to the internet, and with the 2024 presidential election mere weeks away, her motivations have apparently become political. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, used Melania's comments about the importance of abortion access for women — which oppose Donald's stance on the matter — as proof that she's preparing to divorce the one-term president. "Soft launching your divorce is kinda iconic ngl," they tweeted alongside a video of Melania saying, "Without a doubt there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth." Based on the likes, 228,000 people agree.
Although Melania's statement after Donald's assassination attempt convinced some naysayers that their marriage was sound, it hasn't stopped people from speculating that Melania, who lives in New York with Barron Trump, her only son and an NYU student, may be planning to officially divorce Donald if he loses the 2024 election. Given that Donald already confirmed that he has no plans to run for president again if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris, it's not like Melania would have his political ambitions to stand in her way — assuming that's the path she wanted to take, of course.
Nicki Swift reached out to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's former communications director and chief of staff who authored "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," who offered up her exclusive opinion on the matter.
Stephanie Grisham says Melania and Donald Trump are a team
Although much of social media believes that Melania Trump is counting down the days until she can leave Donald Trump and their marriage behind for good, Stephanie Grisham, Melania's former communications director and chief of staff, doesn't see that turn of events in their future. "No. They [definitely] have a partnership but they also lead very separate lives already," she said about whether she believes that Melania could go through with a divorce if Donald loses. Grisham, who endorsed Kamala Harris at the 2024 DNC, also claimed that, despite the public's perception, Melania is "much more like her husband than people realize," though she didn't specify which qualities she thinks they shared.
Grisham's stance is similar to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's, another of Melania's ex-aides and former friends, who likened her relationship with Donald as "transactional." During a May 2024 appearance on CNN, Winston Wolkoff described their relationship as a "transactional marriage in so many ways that they both garnered so much out of their relationship" (via Huff Post). She continued, "By marrying Donald, Melania really did finally get to be the Vogue cover model that she's always wanted to be, that supermodel, and by marrying Melania, Donald was legitimized as trying to get away from that whole playboy mentality that everyone wanted to characterize him as."
Speaking of transactions, Grisham also revealed that she's not surprised Melania has been monetizing her husband's political efforts with her patriotic-themed merch. "The whole family has always done that," she said. "I think she probably saw that Trump's supporters will basically buy anything he sells so she jumped on that opportunity."