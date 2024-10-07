Will Melania Divorce Donald If He Loses In 2024? Stephanie Grisham Has Entered The Chat (Exclusive)

Former first lady Melania Trump is always on the cusp of divorcing Donald Trump, at least according to the internet, and with the 2024 presidential election mere weeks away, her motivations have apparently become political. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, used Melania's comments about the importance of abortion access for women — which oppose Donald's stance on the matter — as proof that she's preparing to divorce the one-term president. "Soft launching your divorce is kinda iconic ngl," they tweeted alongside a video of Melania saying, "Without a doubt there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth." Based on the likes, 228,000 people agree.

Although Melania's statement after Donald's assassination attempt convinced some naysayers that their marriage was sound, it hasn't stopped people from speculating that Melania, who lives in New York with Barron Trump, her only son and an NYU student, may be planning to officially divorce Donald if he loses the 2024 election. Given that Donald already confirmed that he has no plans to run for president again if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris, it's not like Melania would have his political ambitions to stand in her way — assuming that's the path she wanted to take, of course.

Nicki Swift reached out to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's former communications director and chief of staff who authored "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," who offered up her exclusive opinion on the matter.