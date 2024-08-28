Melania Trump Drops Cryptic Clue That Barron Can't Escape Her At College

Melania Trump has always been selective about what she shares about her only son, Barron Trump, which means the details about his upcoming college years haven't come directly from her mouth. With that said, there have been various rumblings about her next step, and it seems that she's putting all of her energy into the young adult's future during this critical phase of his life. "He is still young and has a lot in front of him," revealed a source from her inner circle to People in May 2024. "She wants him to be happy and settled in his future endeavors." They continued, "She wants him to pursue what he wants to do. He is smart and has his own opinions but they are still being shaped."

That same month, a different source reinforced the narrative about Barron trumping all else. "Melania is all about Barron and her family," said People's source. "She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority." That said, a source who spoke with the Daily Mail implied that the mom of one was considering loosening her reins just a tad. 'While he was still a minor she zealously protected him and we knew very little about the details of his daily life," shared an insider. "'I think he's allowed to make more decisions for himself now. He can invite anyone to dinner he wishes. He's slowly becoming more public."