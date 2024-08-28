Melania Trump Drops Cryptic Clue That Barron Can't Escape Her At College
Former First Lady Melania Trump just dropped a major clue that Barron Trump's time in college may not be the independent start to adulthood that most college freshmen get to enjoy. Days after Barron's father, former President Donald Trump, spilled the beans about Barron picking New York to host his undergraduate years, the former first lady has confirmed that she also has an Empire State of mind. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she tweeted, "New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today. This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York's iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day."
New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today. This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York's iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day. pic.twitter.com/0Yd2mdGoH6
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 27, 2024
Considering that Melania hasn't been very active on her account in several years, save for the occasional tweet hawking her latest cash grab, her mention of New York as people await her son's actual college destination seems intentional, as if she's confirming she'll stick by Barron's side. Given that her husband is in the middle of a presidential campaign that could potentially station him in Washington, D.C., for four more years, Melania could be using Barron's college choice as an excuse to ditch the White House. Anyone keeping up can see that Melania hasn't seemed enthusiastic about her husband's political aspirations, so maybe she's realized Barron is her get-out-of-jail-free card.
With this family, anything is possible, after all.
How Melania Trump feels about Barron going to college
Melania Trump has always been selective about what she shares about her only son, Barron Trump, which means the details about his upcoming college years haven't come directly from her mouth. With that said, there have been various rumblings about her next step, and it seems that she's putting all of her energy into the young adult's future during this critical phase of his life. "He is still young and has a lot in front of him," revealed a source from her inner circle to People in May 2024. "She wants him to be happy and settled in his future endeavors." They continued, "She wants him to pursue what he wants to do. He is smart and has his own opinions but they are still being shaped."
That same month, a different source reinforced the narrative about Barron trumping all else. "Melania is all about Barron and her family," said People's source. "She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority." That said, a source who spoke with the Daily Mail implied that the mom of one was considering loosening her reins just a tad. 'While he was still a minor she zealously protected him and we knew very little about the details of his daily life," shared an insider. "'I think he's allowed to make more decisions for himself now. He can invite anyone to dinner he wishes. He's slowly becoming more public."
Is Melania anxious about Barron Trump's college years?
Like any normal mother, Melania Trump is reportedly feeling a bit uncertain about Barron Trump embarking on college. According to The Mirror US, which implied that Melania actually wouldn't be moving to New York full time during Barron Trump's college years, the former first lady is reportedly a little nervous about her son, who's "never been completely on his own before," starting his new life without her. "[Melania] is already planning to spend part of every month — and potentially every week — in NYC," dished an insider with the publication. If this story holds weight, it means that Melania won't be hovering over Barron 24/7, just part of the time. At least Barron won't be lonely!
Whatever ends up panning out, it's also a strong possibility that Melania won't be making 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue her home again if Donald Trump manages to win the presidential election, regardless of her decision concerning Barron. In 2021, People reported that Melania wasn't interested in supporting another campaign, which potentially means she's definitely not for another win. "Melania does not like being in the public eye and has made it clear that she isn't interested in doing it again," shared a political source. "If he runs, I doubt she will be involved at all," added a different source. "If he should win, that would be the worst-case scenario for her. Things will need to be evaluated at such a time."