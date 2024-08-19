Barron Trump's Niece Drops Hint He Could Stick Close To Melania In His College Choice
With Barron Trump's 18th birthday in his rear-view mirror, it's only a matter of time before he makes some college or university his home for the next four (or more) years. Over the last few months, Barron's father, Donald Trump, has spilled a few details about his college plans with the public, including the fact that he apparently has his pick of the lot. While speaking at a campaign rally in July, Donald described Barron as a "a very young man who's now going to college" (via Newsweek). He continued, "Got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice. And he's a very good guy, I'll tell you ... He's a very special guy, Barron Trump. This is the first time he's ever done this."
The former president also spoke positively about Barron and his college prospects one month earlier in comments made on Fox & Friends Weekend. "He's amazing actually, in a certain way," Trump said (via Newsweek). Continuing, he added, "He's tall, good-looking ... a very good student. And he's applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes. He's very sought after from standpoint he's a very smart guy. He's a very tall guy. And he's a great kid. He's cool, he's pretty cool, I'll tell ya." And while Donald has yet to announce exactly which college his younger son has his heart set on, Barron's niece has offered up a major hint that he could stick close to his mother, Melania Trump.
Kai Trump is going to the University of Miami
Barron Trump's niece, Kai Trump, who's also Donald Trump's granddaughter, has shared her desired college destination on Instagram, and it could indicate Barron Trump's possible college plans. The successful teen golfer has chosen the University of Miami. "I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," she posted to her account. "I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey." She continued, "I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support ... [and] my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be."
Although Kai didn't mention Barron in her future college plans, the Daily Mail noted that the University of Miami is close to several Trump family properties and personal residences, which may indicate a desire for Kai to stay within driving distance of her family. If true, Barron, who's around the same age, could also seek to study in Florida the next few years, which would make sense given his close relationship with Melania Trump. "Melania will keep her hand on Barron's future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years," a source shared with People in May. "He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."