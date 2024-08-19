Barron Trump's Niece Drops Hint He Could Stick Close To Melania In His College Choice

With Barron Trump's 18th birthday in his rear-view mirror, it's only a matter of time before he makes some college or university his home for the next four (or more) years. Over the last few months, Barron's father, Donald Trump, has spilled a few details about his college plans with the public, including the fact that he apparently has his pick of the lot. While speaking at a campaign rally in July, Donald described Barron as a "a very young man who's now going to college" (via Newsweek). He continued, "Got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice. And he's a very good guy, I'll tell you ... He's a very special guy, Barron Trump. This is the first time he's ever done this."

The former president also spoke positively about Barron and his college prospects one month earlier in comments made on Fox & Friends Weekend. "He's amazing actually, in a certain way," Trump said (via Newsweek). Continuing, he added, "He's tall, good-looking ... a very good student. And he's applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes. He's very sought after from standpoint he's a very smart guy. He's a very tall guy. And he's a great kid. He's cool, he's pretty cool, I'll tell ya." And while Donald has yet to announce exactly which college his younger son has his heart set on, Barron's niece has offered up a major hint that he could stick close to his mother, Melania Trump.