The Rampant Affair Rumors RFK Jr. Just Can't Escape

Over the years, a number of scandals have rocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s reputation, so it probably doesn't come as much of a shock that at one point, he was accused of cheating on his then-fiancee, now-wife Cheryl Hines. RFK Jr.'s shady relationship history certainly hasn't helped with that.

Kennedy enthusiasts and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" fans alike may recall that back in 2014, RFK Jr. was implicated in a possible cheating scandal. Just months before his wedding to Hines, The National Enquirer claimed to have evidence that the controversial Kennedy was cheating on the actor. Sources speaking to the outlet alleged that he had met the woman at the gym two years prior, and the two began a sexual relationship. Problem is, what began seems never to have ended. In fact, one insider claimed that he took her as his date to one event in Seattle, even though he was in a relationship with Hines. Thereafter, they claimed, "Bobby had the woman fly back home with him on the same plane. He didn't care about being caught" (via Celeb***y).

Hines declined to comment on the matter to the outlet, and she and RFK Jr. went on to wed. That may have had something to do with what another insider later told the Daily Mail. That is, "There has been no concrete proof of this affair." Well, there was the fact that RFK Jr. would potentially have needed to testify in his mistress' divorce hearing, but since that never happened, that seems to have been the end of it. The end of what was shared with the public, at least.