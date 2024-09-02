The Rampant Affair Rumors RFK Jr. Just Can't Escape
Over the years, a number of scandals have rocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s reputation, so it probably doesn't come as much of a shock that at one point, he was accused of cheating on his then-fiancee, now-wife Cheryl Hines. RFK Jr.'s shady relationship history certainly hasn't helped with that.
Kennedy enthusiasts and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" fans alike may recall that back in 2014, RFK Jr. was implicated in a possible cheating scandal. Just months before his wedding to Hines, The National Enquirer claimed to have evidence that the controversial Kennedy was cheating on the actor. Sources speaking to the outlet alleged that he had met the woman at the gym two years prior, and the two began a sexual relationship. Problem is, what began seems never to have ended. In fact, one insider claimed that he took her as his date to one event in Seattle, even though he was in a relationship with Hines. Thereafter, they claimed, "Bobby had the woman fly back home with him on the same plane. He didn't care about being caught" (via Celeb***y).
Hines declined to comment on the matter to the outlet, and she and RFK Jr. went on to wed. That may have had something to do with what another insider later told the Daily Mail. That is, "There has been no concrete proof of this affair." Well, there was the fact that RFK Jr. would potentially have needed to testify in his mistress' divorce hearing, but since that never happened, that seems to have been the end of it. The end of what was shared with the public, at least.
RFK Jr. was involved in a massive cheating scandal
News of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. possibly cheating on Cheryl Hines broke just months after an even bigger scandal had erupted. The New York Post had published the contents of RFK Jr.'s private journal, and claimed to have details on the coding system he had used to log his infidelities.
Ethics of publishing a private journal aside, one source told the outlet that the journal's coding system (that is, women's names next to a number) pertained to his sexual relationship with them. The highest number was 10, and was said to indicate intercourse. The number 10 was listed a whopping 16 times. On the opposite end of the spectrum, he was also said to have marked the days he met women and didn't have any kind of sexual contact with them as, "Victory!" In light of all that, it's not exactly surprising that RFK Jr. also used the journal to lament his "lust demons." In fact, he even expressed relief at his stint in jail, as it meant he was able to avoid any temptation.
As for how the coding system was deciphered, the insider who spoke to New York Post claimed that RFK Jr.'s late estranged wife Mary Richardson Kennedy had clued them in. Heartbreakingly, they also said it was Mary who found the journal — making the story of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife before Hines all the more tragic.
RFK Jr. reportedly cheated on his first wife, too
While Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s journal seemingly revealed that he'd had intercourse with 16 women other than his wife at the time, it bears mentioning that there were 37 women mentioned, altogether. We're not all that surprised, then, that he was accused of infidelity during his marriage to his first wife Emily Black, too.
Per the biography "RFK Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy and the Dark Side of the Dream," insiders claimed that while he was campaigning for his uncle Ted Kennedy in Alabama in 1980, he'd spent time with multiple groupies. Even if he hadn't, though, journalist David Horowitz revealed that there was one woman on the campaign team who he had regular hook-ups with. Kennedy has never spoken about what prompted his first divorce.
Despite the long history of infidelity and the newer allegations, Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. ultimately did become husband and wife in 2014. This, despite a friend of Kennedy's telling the author of "RFK Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy and the Dark Side of the Dream" that an affair was almost guaranteed. Their exact words? "Any woman who gets involved with Bobby does so with their eyes wide open, or their brains lopped off. Anyone who thinks they can change Bobby is misguided and purposefully ignorant," they claimed. Yikes. Having said that, Kennedy and Hines seem to be going strong. Sure, RFK Jr. wanted to fake a split from Hines, but that was more to do with his political aspirations negatively impacting her. Maybe RFK Jr. has straightened out, after all.