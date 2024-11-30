Inside Fox News Host Pete Hegseth's Relationship History

Pete Hegseth has long been advocating for a return to a more traditional family unit, including bans on abortion, same-sex marriage, and even divorce. It's a belief he began pushing in the press as an Ivy League student at Princeton University. Hegseth was a regular contributor to the conservative student paper The Princeton Tory and was even its publisher for a year. In a 2002 issue, he wrote, per Princeton Alumni Weekly, that for America to prosper, it was imperative for the government to support "the traditional family unit [and] a return of the acceptability of the 'homemaker' vocation."

Two years after that proclamation, he tied the knot with Meredith Schwarz in 2004, but it seems he couldn't quite follow his own doctrine. Schwarz filed for divorce in December 2008 after Hegseth admitted to cheating with a coworker. According to the divorce judgment seen by APM Reports, it was concluded that "there exists an irretrievable breakdown of the parties' marriage relationship due to Respondent's infidelity."

Interestingly, Hegseth found a convenient way to consolidate his beliefs with his new reality by adding a helpful caveat to his previous statements. As he wrote in his 2016 book, "In the Arena," successful government policy should only focus on "preventing divorce of parents with kids."