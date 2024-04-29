Weird Things About Vince And Linda McMahon's Marriage

This article discusses sexual assault.

Vince and Linda McMahon have known each other most of their lives. Together, they built not only a family but also the world-famous business now known as WWE, the enterprise responsible for John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and others. As is often the case when business and love intermingle, their roles as WWE co-founders came in between their roles as husband and wife. While they managed to stay together for decades, their marriage was anything but smooth.

They have weathered plenty of storms, and Linda was reportedly more than aware of Vince's shady side. When the WWE ring boys scandal involving ring announcer Mel Phillips broke out in 1992, the McMahons acted shocked. But a 2020 Business Insider investigation showed both Linda and Vince had known of the sexual assault allegations involving children and turned a blind eye. The McMahons went so far as to pay off one of the boys in exchange for his silence and then fired him once interest in the story had fizzled.

But Linda also felt the consequences of her husband's behavior, withstanding years of adultery that Vince seemed to be publicly proud of committing. It all became too much for her, but not enough that she would sacrifice the career she spent her life building. While they are reportedly not together anymore, Linda and Vince remain legally married. And this is just the cherry on top of their controversy-filled marriage. In fact, their relationship had been unusual even before they their WWE days.