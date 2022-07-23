Twitter Is Abuzz About The Suspicious Timing Of Vince McMahon's Retirement

Vince McMahon is retiring as the chairman and CEO of WWE — and people have a whole lot to say about it. "I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives — in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan," Vince said in a statement on July 22, per WWE, confirming that his daughter and the WWE president would be taking over his role. He added in the statement that he would remain the majority stakeholder and continue to support the franchise despite stepping back from his current roles. He also tweeted, "At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together."

Vince suggested his age may have had something to do with his decision to cut back his responsibilities, though his statement came after Vince initially stepped back from his roles as chairman and CEO following a bombshell July report from The Wall Street Journal. That time though, he retained his job as the head of the creative side of WWE, per CNBC, while investigations were made into allegations he'd allegedly paid out millions to former employees for them to keep quiet about a supposed inappropriate sexual behavior. ESPN claimed that step back was apparently "done for optics."

And now Vince has announced a more impactful step down, social media was ablaze with speculation.