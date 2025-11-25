Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's Rumored Affair Is On The Verge Of Blowing Up His Career
Kristi Noem is still married to her husband, Byron Noem, even though their living situation is beyond weird. But that hasn't stopped speculation about her alleged affair with a former Trump campaign manager from taking over the internet. The affair rumors surrounding Noem and Corey Lewandowski are affecting his job too. According to CNN, key members of President Donald Trump's administration aren't happy with his role as a special government employee within the Department of Homeland Security, which was naturally bestowed upon him by Noem, and are hoping to get rid of him in the new year. A source described the political strategist as someone quick to fire or reprimand employees, despite not having an official status himself. Trump, apparently, knows this and isn't happy about it, despite his fondness for Noem. As an insider disclosed, "It has been brought to his attention that [Lewandowski] is a problem, and the agency is being mismanaged because of it."
It's worth noting that this wouldn't be the first time the staunch Republican has faced a public firing either. Whispers about the nature of Noem's relationship with Lewandowski first surfaced around 2021. Back then, Trump's DHS secretary was still the governor of South Dakota, while Lewandowski was acting as Noem's unofficial political strategist. However, she fired him amid allegations of sexual misconduct. "Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official)," her representative clarified in September of that year, per Politico. "He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office." But her decision may have been purely for optics since, according to the Daily Mail, which claimed to have insider knowledge about the pair's rumored romance, Lewandowski accompanied Noem to the Young America's Foundation Event the very next day.
Corey Lewandowski's time with the Trump administration may be coming to an end
If insider sources are to be believed, and Corey Lewandowski's days as an unofficial DHS advisor are numbered, he'll still have something to fill his time. According to Politico, the controversial political strategist has plans to run for governor of New Hampshire. "Governor is the only job in politics I would ever consider giving up what I am currently doing for," he confirmed while speaking to the outlet in October 2025. But Lewandowski still didn't give away whether he had plans to throw his hat in the race. Kristi Noem's rumored lover, did, however, address the rumors revolving around his status with the Department of Homeland Security. In a message posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Lewandowski wrote: "I thought it only fitting today to share the words of the famous Mark Twain... 'The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.' Lots of Fake News out there... don't believe the MSM."
Regardless, even if he does get fired, it's entirely possible that Donald Trump's former campaign manager won't go far anyway. As sources dished to the Daily Mail, of his previous scandal, "When Las Vegas happened, she fired him without really firing him." According to them, "He never left." Noem also formally restored his position as an advisor roughly a month later. Naturally, the former governor proudly took Lewandowski along on her journey to the White House, even though he's still not an official employee, either of her personally or the president. However, the staunch Republican has been placed at the seat of power thanks to Noem appointing him as an advisor and special government employee. But he may not be able to hold onto his role for much longer, given all the swirling negativity.