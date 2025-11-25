Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's Rumored Affair Is On The Verge Of Blowing Up His Career

Kristi Noem is still married to her husband, Byron Noem, even though their living situation is beyond weird. But that hasn't stopped speculation about her alleged affair with a former Trump campaign manager from taking over the internet. The affair rumors surrounding Noem and Corey Lewandowski are affecting his job too. According to CNN, key members of President Donald Trump's administration aren't happy with his role as a special government employee within the Department of Homeland Security, which was naturally bestowed upon him by Noem, and are hoping to get rid of him in the new year. A source described the political strategist as someone quick to fire or reprimand employees, despite not having an official status himself. Trump, apparently, knows this and isn't happy about it, despite his fondness for Noem. As an insider disclosed, "It has been brought to his attention that [Lewandowski] is a problem, and the agency is being mismanaged because of it."

It's worth noting that this wouldn't be the first time the staunch Republican has faced a public firing either. Whispers about the nature of Noem's relationship with Lewandowski first surfaced around 2021. Back then, Trump's DHS secretary was still the governor of South Dakota, while Lewandowski was acting as Noem's unofficial political strategist. However, she fired him amid allegations of sexual misconduct. "Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official)," her representative clarified in September of that year, per Politico. "He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office." But her decision may have been purely for optics since, according to the Daily Mail, which claimed to have insider knowledge about the pair's rumored romance, Lewandowski accompanied Noem to the Young America's Foundation Event the very next day.