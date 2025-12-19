Kristi Noem Leaves Out One Telling Word In Husband Bryon's Birthday Shoutout

Speculation surrounding Kristi Noem's DHS ouster amid Kristi Noem's rumored affair with her colleague Corey Lewandowski isn't going to stop the Trump staffer from celebrating her husband's birthday on social media. On December 18, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary took to Instagram to honor him turning 56 with a heartfelt post. Alongside a photo of Bryon Noem enjoying himself while riding a zip line, Kristi wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRYON! You bring the fun to the family and your love for life inspires us all. Thank you for being a great dad and grandpa — and loving us all unconditionally. We are so blessed. Love you so much!" Though sweet, Kristi's post only mentioned Bryon's role as a father and grandfather, with nothing about him being a great husband, which begs the question: Was it an honest oversight, or did she do it on purpose?

Either way, tons of users trolled Kristi over the eyebrow-raising tribute. "COREY AINT GONNA LIKE THIS POST!!!" one exclaimed in the comments. Another pointed out, "You love him so much but yet you cheat on him?" The timing also feels more than a little suspicious considering the government employee is currently under fire over her cheating scandal and may be trying to save face. Scrolling further down Kristi's IG feed, the proud South Dakotan notably skipped sharing anything in honor of Bryon's birthday last year, although she did give him an undeniably sweet shoutout on their wedding anniversary in May 2024. As Kristi gushed, "Thank you for making me a wife, mother, grandmother, and living a life full of adventure with me!" Huh.