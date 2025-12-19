Kristi Noem Leaves Out One Telling Word In Husband Bryon's Birthday Shoutout
Speculation surrounding Kristi Noem's DHS ouster amid Kristi Noem's rumored affair with her colleague Corey Lewandowski isn't going to stop the Trump staffer from celebrating her husband's birthday on social media. On December 18, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary took to Instagram to honor him turning 56 with a heartfelt post. Alongside a photo of Bryon Noem enjoying himself while riding a zip line, Kristi wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRYON! You bring the fun to the family and your love for life inspires us all. Thank you for being a great dad and grandpa — and loving us all unconditionally. We are so blessed. Love you so much!" Though sweet, Kristi's post only mentioned Bryon's role as a father and grandfather, with nothing about him being a great husband, which begs the question: Was it an honest oversight, or did she do it on purpose?
Either way, tons of users trolled Kristi over the eyebrow-raising tribute. "COREY AINT GONNA LIKE THIS POST!!!" one exclaimed in the comments. Another pointed out, "You love him so much but yet you cheat on him?" The timing also feels more than a little suspicious considering the government employee is currently under fire over her cheating scandal and may be trying to save face. Scrolling further down Kristi's IG feed, the proud South Dakotan notably skipped sharing anything in honor of Bryon's birthday last year, although she did give him an undeniably sweet shoutout on their wedding anniversary in May 2024. As Kristi gushed, "Thank you for making me a wife, mother, grandmother, and living a life full of adventure with me!" Huh.
Kristi and Bryon Noem are maintaining a united front despite the cheating rumors
At least Kristi Noem didn't completely ignore her husband's birthday. Amid ongoing whispers of her rumored romantic involvement with President Donald Trump's former senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, Kristi's husband, Bryon Noem, offered a cryptic clue that the breakup rumors aren't total BS by giving his wife the cold shoulder on her 54th birthday, earlier this year. In fact, his last post about Kristi was in May 2024, celebrating the couple's 32nd wedding anniversary: "Happy #32 to my favorite gal in the whole wide world! It's been a heckuva ride and I'm so glad to have been on it with you. I love you Dear!" Bryon gushed on Facebook. He also honored the Homeland Security Secretary on Instagram on Mother's Day 2024 (Bryon and Kristi share three children, two daughters and one son).
The former first gentleman of South Dakota has mostly proven loyal to Kristi despite the affair and impending divorce rumors swirling around them. As recently as December 11, 2025, Bryon Noem came out of hiding to support Kristi as the DHS secretary testified before the House Committee on Homeland Security in Washington, D.C. He was joined by their two daughters, Cassidy and Kennedy, along with their respective partners and grandson, Noah. Meanwhile, to no one's surprise, Lewandowski was nowhere to be seen. Kristi previously decried the affair rumors as "total garbage and a disgusting lie," per Fox News.
"These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help," she raged in a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in 2021. Kristi added, "I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together." Whatever you say!