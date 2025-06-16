Kristi Noem Accidentally Makes The Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors So Much Worse

Embattled Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has been limping through 2025, though her personality refuses to quit. Between press conferences where her people detain sitting senators for asking questions, or her inability to understand the basics of the Constitution, Noem has still been dressing up and performing her duties. However, her dedication to her job has not kept one of the biggest rumors from following Noem. Ever since she made a name for herself within the inner orbit of President Donald Trump, Noem has had to bat away affair allegations between herself and Corey Lewandowski. Of course, every time Noem tries to downplay the Lewandowski rumors, it backfires on her. Such was the case when Noem attempted a sweet Father's Day tribute to her husband, Bryon Noem.

In a post on Instagram, Kristi shows off a carousel of photos of her husband and their extended family. The caption to the post reads in part, "This guy doesn't even like to ride horses," with Byron seen smiling atop a dappled chestnut horse, beaming with a grandbaby in the saddle. Toddler equestrian safety concerns aside, Kristi continues to admit that Bryon will ride horses "for me and to create memories for our grandkids." While there are plenty of weird things within the marriage between Bryon and Kristi, the commenters came out of the woodwork to point out the fairly obvious: it's getting harder for Kristi to convince everyone she's not having an affair with Lewandowski.