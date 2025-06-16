Kristi Noem Accidentally Makes The Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors So Much Worse
Embattled Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has been limping through 2025, though her personality refuses to quit. Between press conferences where her people detain sitting senators for asking questions, or her inability to understand the basics of the Constitution, Noem has still been dressing up and performing her duties. However, her dedication to her job has not kept one of the biggest rumors from following Noem. Ever since she made a name for herself within the inner orbit of President Donald Trump, Noem has had to bat away affair allegations between herself and Corey Lewandowski. Of course, every time Noem tries to downplay the Lewandowski rumors, it backfires on her. Such was the case when Noem attempted a sweet Father's Day tribute to her husband, Bryon Noem.
In a post on Instagram, Kristi shows off a carousel of photos of her husband and their extended family. The caption to the post reads in part, "This guy doesn't even like to ride horses," with Byron seen smiling atop a dappled chestnut horse, beaming with a grandbaby in the saddle. Toddler equestrian safety concerns aside, Kristi continues to admit that Bryon will ride horses "for me and to create memories for our grandkids." While there are plenty of weird things within the marriage between Bryon and Kristi, the commenters came out of the woodwork to point out the fairly obvious: it's getting harder for Kristi to convince everyone she's not having an affair with Lewandowski.
The internet calls out Kristi Noem for using her husband to cover up Corey Lewandowski affair rumors
When Kristi Noem accepted her position as secretary of Homeland Security within President Donald Trump's second administration, it pulled focus on some of her more controversial history. Between the fact that Noem murdered a family pet and her desire to cosplay for political theater, many on the internet have latched onto one of the rumors around Noem that seems to have the most teeth, causing the rumors of an affair between Noem and Corey Lewandowski to simmer up again.
While Noem might have felt that her Father's Day tribute to her husband should have done the trick of convincing the public she's in a happy and healthy marriage, commenters weren't falling for it. One person said of her Instagram post, "What a great guy," meaning her husband, Bryon Noem, continuing, "Even after you had your lil affair." Another wondered, "Does Corey spend the day with you guys also?"
Considering that Lewandowski has essentially been by Kristi's side since she took her new position, the question whether he's spending Father's Day with her family might not be too far off the mark. There was the time Kristi and Lewandowski took a lavish trip to Israel together, and the fact that Lewandowski was present at Kristi's press conference where she had California Senator Alex Padilla removed. As much as the truth of Kristi and Lewandowski might ultimately be boring (they could just be friends), their blatant behavior isn't doing them any favors.